UPDATE: Missing Parma teenager found safe

UPDATE

PARMA, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ayden Cuvelier was found safe Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY

PARMA, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are actively searching for a missing teenager last seen in Parma Monday around 6 a.m., officials announced Tuesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ayden Cuvelier was reported missing from his home in the Town of Parma on Monday. He is described as approximately 5’4″, around 120 pounds.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing black clothing and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with further information about his whereabouts is asked to cal 911.

