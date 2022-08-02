Advocates with the grassroots organization VOCAL-KY are working to raise awareness about the benefits of harm reduction measures. At a press conference Thursday, the group called on state and local officials to create policies aimed at slowing the increase of overdose deaths in the state. According to a recently published state report, 2,250 Kentuckians died of drug overdoses last year — a nearly 15% spike compared to 2020.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO