Palm Beach Daily News

Gas under $4 in Palm Beach County? Yes, it's true: the lowest prices since March

By James Coleman, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
West Palm Beach's Ben Gillenwaters admits he's been researching cheaper gas prices before filling up his tank.

"I'll tend to fill up at Wawa and Costco," he said as he pumped gas Monday from Wawa's $3.99 per gallon station at the corner of Lyons Road and State Road 7 west of Boynton Beach. "I've been thinking ahead and will take the extra time to shop around."

Gillenwaters hasn't seen gas below $4 in Palm Beach County in a long time.

"I'm happy to see it," he said with a big smile.

For the first time since March, Floridians are paying on average less than $4 for a gallon of gas.

Prices fell another 7 cents this weekend, marking a seven-week decline in the cost of gasoline. At one point, it looked as though prices would top $5 a gallon.

The average price per gallon in Florida hit $3.93, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group’s weekly briefing, the lowest daily price since March 5.

In Palm Beach County, the website gasbuddy.com lists eight stations under $3.70 a gallon, including three in Lake Park – a 7-Eleven at U.S. 1 and East Kalmia Drive, a Murphy USA station at North Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road and a Texaco station at U.S. 1 and Bayberry Drive.

Gas prices in Florida: Check out the lowest prices here

Schools feel the squeeze:How higher costs for food, gas affect Palm Beach County students

But just how long prices will continue to slip downward is uncertain, since crude oil markets saw a price increase to end last week.

"I'm skeptical of how long they will continue to drop," said Norman Lichtenstein, a retiree at Valencia Reserve west of Boynton Beach. "I really think they'll be down for only a short period of time."

U.S. crude oil settled at $98.62 a barrel on Friday, a 4% increase from the week before.

Crude oil prices, international volatility in the market and changes in demand affect prices. The price of oil accounts for about half the price of gasoline.

“After paying almost $5 a gallon just a couple months ago, Florida drivers are likely breathing a sigh of relief when seeing gas prices back below $4 a gallon," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

“However, it's too early to tell just how long these sub-$4 gas prices will hang around. Oil and gasoline futures prices made notable gains last week. This could cause falling gas prices to level out or potentially increase, but it's too early to tell."

According to a AAA survey, data indicates that drivers are making significant changes to deal with higher gas prices. Almost two-thirds (64%) of U.S. adults changed their driving habits or lifestyles since March, with 23% making “major changes.”

The top three changes were driving less, combining errands and reducing shopping or dining out.

Gas prices in the U.S. peaked at a record high of more than $5 per gallon on average in June. The national average is 63 cents less than a month ago, but $1.04 more than a year ago.

Florida gas prices

Most expensive metro markets: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.18), Naples ($4.13), Fort Lauderdale ($4.04)

Least expensive metro markets: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.70), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.74), The Villages ($3.75)

Tallahassee Democrat reporter Karl Etters contributed to this report.

James Coleman is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at jcoleman@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

