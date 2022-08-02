Amid rising costs with inflation, Asheville food banks provide much-needed relief

Inflation , gas prices and grocery costs are having a huge impact on Western North Carolina families, and food banks are becoming even more essential.

According to a recent report published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food bought at grocery stores and other food stores has risen by 12.2% over the 12-month period ending in June. This is the largest increase seen since April 1979.

“As much as the pandemic seems to be falling away, it is the socio-economic implications of the pandemic we anticipate lasting for a very long time,” MANNA FoodBank Director of Marketing and Communications Kara Irani said.

Irani said that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, MANNA, a Feeding America member that serves 16 counties throughout WNC, was serving an estimated 67,000 to 70,000 people a month. At the height of the pandemic, they were serving 140,000 people a month, and although that need has decreased, MANNA is serving an elevated need of 100,000 people per month. Across the MANNA network, partners have specifically reported an increase in families with children accessing food.

In a statement made by Aldi Jefferson Division Vice President Shaun O’Keefe, “Aldi will continue to be the low-cost leader in every community we serve, including right here in Asheville.” O’Keefe also states that Aldi's low prices has led to an increase of more than 2.5 million customers in May. Fresh produce and meat — two pricey food groups — are also being purchased at higher rates.

Ingles did not respond to a request for comment.

In Buncombe County, MANNA also works directly with Buncombe County government and Buncombe County Schools. The region MANNA serves is 75% rural, and most or the area is considered a food desert due to limited access to metro areas where people can access a variety of food options, Irani said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, grocery prices are expected to increase in 2023, as well. MANNA is anticipating these trends and working to ensure that it can continue to meet the elevated need of the region.

“This has been happening in our region for a long time, and the pandemic just exploded that wide open for people living here in Western North Carolina,” Irani said.

Abundancia Food Bank is another organization working to address food insecurity in the area. Based out of Hendersonville, Abundancia is a grassroots organization led by Hispanic community members to ensure that their community has access to food that is “culturally appropriate.” Abundancia member Delia Jovel explained that the majority of the population that the organization serves are immigrant families, so providing “culturally appropriate” foods — ingredients like tomatillo, cilantro, beans, rice — allows for a continued “connection with (their) culture.”

Abundancia, founded during the pandemic, is not a nonprofit but rather a grassroots initiative made up of “community members working together to solve their own problems,” Jovel said. Because Abundancia does not have the resources of a traditional nonprofit, providing food to more members of its community is a collaborative effort. True Ridge served as the fiscal sponsor for 2020 and 2021. Grace Lutheran Church provides the space to distribute food to families. Tierra Fértil, a Hispanic, worker-owned farming cooperative founded by Jovel, provides fresh produce to be distributed.

“We are not just interested in providing food,” said Jovel. “For us, it’s being able to create a network.”

At its inception, Abundancia was providing food for 10 families. It is currently providing food for 150 families, the maximum amount it can currently support with its limited resources.

Jovel explained that Abundancia “is like a relief program.” The money saved by accessing food through the food bank can be reallocated to other crucial expenses, like housing and fuel.

Irani at MANNA also expressed a similar sentiment: “Especially now, we know that many families’ grocery money is going straight into their gas tank, and so there’s a whole new tier of households who are turning to MANNA and out partner network to just be able to afford the necessities.”

Irani said the rising cost of housing is exacerbating the financial strain felt by individuals who are food insecure or on the cusp of becoming food insecure.

“Families are coming to us because they just can’t afford to pay all of their bills and then go to the grocery store and buy food, much less healthy food.”

The work done by food banks is not without obstacles. Prior to the pandemic, more than 75% of MANNA’s food inventory was donated, Irani said. During the pandemic, donated food inventory fell drastically to between 25% and 30%. It currently resides between 45% and 50%.

To make up for a loss in donated inventory, MANNA is purchasing food to ensure that it can fulfill the elevated need of the region, but finding food to purchase is also proving difficult due to issues with the supply chain.

“Every year we host a turkey drive, and this year we have started sourcing turkeys as early as possible,” Irani said. “Even in February, we were already looking for turkeys so that we would have frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving this year.”

If you or someone you know need help accessing food, you can access the MANNA FoodBank helpline by calling 1-800-820-1109 or by texting 828-202-9685.

