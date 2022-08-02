Central graduates Kendra Brown, Presley Murray win national beach volleyball title

Fort Pierce Central graduates Kendra Brown and Presley Murray helped usher in beach volleyball at the FHSAA level on the Treasure Coast starring as its top duo in the area this past spring.

Each are heading to play at the Division I level for FIU and North Florida, but before they headed their separate ways, the duo brought home a national championship on one of beach volleyball’s biggest stages for amateurs.

Brown and Murray teamed up to win the 18U Open Gold Division 2022 USA Volleyball National Championship in Fort Lauderdale last week, winning the final match after dropping the first set.

The duo forged their way to the championship match against incoming UAB freshman Jasmine Haas and Kennedy Coakley, who is a junior committed to beach volleyball power UCLA.

Losing a close first set 21-19, Brown and Murray battled back from a late deficit to win the second set and brought home the title in the third set 15-12.

"Going into that third set, we just were really fired up and we were like, let's just play good and have fun because it's literally the last event we can play and we just played well in the last set," Murray said.

Before they teamed up to play together for Fort Pierce Central’s indoor volleyball team for most of their high school careers, the pair played together as beach volleyball partners for two years in middle school.

With each being standouts for the Cobras under the lights, Brown and Murray would play in beach tournaments all over the state and the country and as their skills increased, both emerged as Division I caliber players.

The two played with different beach partners over the last few years to try and expand their skills as all-around players but rejoined forces playing for the Cobra beach volleyball team that played as a club sport last year.

After going undefeated this spring playing at the No. 1 pair for Fort Pierce Central, Brown and Murray qualified in the spring to compete for the national championship.

Before Brown and Murray played in the event in Florida, they competed the week before in New Jersey at Atlantic City in the AVP Beach Week Juniors and finished fifth in another talented field.

Playing in their final tournament together before becoming college rivals, Brown and Murray lost their first match in pool play in Fort Lauderdale but were dominant winning their next five pool play games and in bracket play won three games to reach the championship against Haas and Coakley.

After losing the opening set, Brown and Murray were trailing in the second set 18-14 with their backs against the wall but dug deep to turn the tide of the match thanks to their teamwork and keeping their attitudes positive.

"I'm not going to lie, I was not very confident in Presley and I because the other team was playing very well and we switched over to the side of the court that had more wind and we changed one slight thing with our defense," Brown said. "Presley dug every ball after that because of that little change. We ended up coming back to win the set 22-20 and that was really cool."

Master's Academy's Moore signs with Faulkner

Master's Academy softball standout Bella Moore will continue her career at Faulkner University in Alabama after finishing her Patriot career with a big senior season.

Helping Master's Academy reach the 2A state playoffs, Moore, a TCPalm Second Team All-Area Selection in 2022, batted .603 with 31 RBI and as the Patriots’ top pitcher struck out 131 hitters across 81 innings.

Vero grad Patteson signs with Royals

Vero Beach graduate Hunter Patteson signed with the Kansas City Royals after being selected with the 145th pick in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

With the option to return to UCF as a redshirt sophomore, Patteson, a left-handed pitcher, bypassed the opportunity after receiving a $394,500 signing bonus and will begin his professional career.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Central graduates Kendra Brown, Presley Murray win national beach volleyball title