Wellington teen sentenced to one year in jail in fatal 2019 vehicle crash that killed woman, 72

WEST PALM BEACH — A 19-year-old Wellington man received a sentence Monday of 364 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge in a December 2019 vehicle crash that killed a 72-year-old woman.

Hayden Bram Tryansky pleaded to one count of vehicular homicide during a hearing before Circuit Court Judge Howard Coates. The judge credited Tryansky with two days of time served in jail and ordered that his sentence be followed by 10 years of probation.

Coates also permanently revoked Tryansky's driver's license. Defense attorney Bradley Horenstein, who represented Tryansky in court, declined to comment when reached by The Palm Beach Post Monday afternoon.

Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office spokesman Marc Freeman said prosecutors agreed to the plea in accordance with the wishes of the victim's family.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said Tryansky was driving at nearly 100 mph the night of Dec. 7, 2019, when his Mercedes-Benz collided with another vehicle at Lantana Road and Grand Lacuna Boulevard in suburban Lake Worth Beach.

The collision killed 72-year-old Dorothy Hagan Black. Black was attempting to make a turn from Grand Lacuna when the passenger side of her Honda Civic was struck by Tryansky's eastbound Mercedes-Benz.

Black died at the scene, about one-half mile from her home south of Wellington and west of Greenacres. Tryansky, who was 16 at the time, had minor injuries, as did a 15-year-old girl who was passenger in his vehicle.

His trial was scheduled to begin Monday. During the plea hearing, Black's daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter addressed the court.

In announcing his ruling, Coates also stipulated that Tryansky must wear an ankle monitor for the first two years of his probation and be gainfully employed or a full-time student throughout the probation period.

Tryansky must also complete at least two speaking engagements per month at high schools while on probation and attend a panel where victims will speak about how dangerous and reckless driving has affected their lives.

