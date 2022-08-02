ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alliance Review

Babies in the spotlight at Knox Twp. festival

By Special to The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
Homeworth Community Group is celebrating the babies that were awarded prizes at the recent Knox Township Festival.

The contest was the group's first. Thirty-seven babies were entered into the competition – 16 boys and 21 girls, but only 21 actually took part. Competing were eight boys and 13 girls. Organizers said bad weather for the July 23 event, plus a few sick babies, cut the total.

Winners, listed by age group were:

Boys 6 to 12 months – Brittney Gibson with Kaden Lee Tafe.

Girls 6-12 months – Kayla Hill with Knoxli Hill.

Boys 12 to 18 months – Tracy and Ryan Rowe with Grayson Stewart Rowe.

Girls 12-18 months – Terra Best with Adalee Horning.

Boys 18 to 24 months – Ashley and Kevin Stull with Vincent Stull.

Girls 18-24 months – Kelly Runzo with Ella Graham.

Other participants were:

Boys 6 to 12 months – Kayla Gobely with Merritt Gobely, Brooke Williams with Atticus Williams

Girls 6 to 12 months – Faith Brown with Jennavive Taylor, Kasie Hartzell with Topanga Bezon, Roy/Bragi Lopez with Lumina Lilac Lopez

Boys 12 to 18 months – Heather/Nick Sanor with Kody Sanor

Girls 12 to 18 months – Mollieann Gorby with Isla Jae Gorby, Nikki Howell with Summer Rose Johnson, Katie Phillips with Teegan Phillips.

Boys 18 to 24 months – Kaitlyn/Derrick Ream with River Ream, Mandy Wilson with Dax Wilson

Girls 18 to 24 months – Alexandrea Benedetti with Stella Rickels, Lukas/Taylor Mattevi with Lauren Mattevi, Alyssa Skiba with Johnae June Skiba, Laura Voytek with Olivia Voytek.

#In The Spotlight#Homeworth Community Group
