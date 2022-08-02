ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Batman to First Friday: Here are 5 things to do in Galesburg this week

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
 3 days ago
After an action-packed July, there are still plenty of things to do in Galesburg in August. Here are five events to check out this week in the Galesburg area, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau.

Throwback Thursday on the big screen

The Orpheum Theatre presents: Throwback Thursday, a free summer series that shows movies at least 20 years old. It’s a great way to get out of the heat and do view nostalgic favorites with friends or family. This week, the 1993 animated classic "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" plays on the big screen at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. with concessions available for purchase. To see upcoming events and movies, visit The Orpheum Theatre online at www.galesburgorpheum.org.

Play and shop at Vendor Bingo Night

First Thursday of the month, from 6 to 9 p.m at Cedar Creek, 571 E North St., play Bingo and shop 20-plus local vendors at Galesburg’s newest monthly event: Vendor Bingo! With a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and food and drink from Cedar Creek East and Smokin’ Willies, this event includes 10 rounds of Bingo. Every month, a new nonprofit is selected to receive donations from participants, in exchange for extra raffle tickets. This month’s recipient: Western Illinois Animal Rescue. For up-to-date information, become a member of Vendor Bingo Galesburg! Facebook group.

A Grand Night (weekend) for Singing

Prairie Players Civic Theatre presents "A Grand Night for Singing: A Rodgers and Hammerstein Revue." Songs in the show come from their well-known shows like "The Sound of Music," "South Pacific," "King and I," and "Oklahoma!," as well as their lesser known shows like "Flower Drum Song," "Allegro," and "Me and Juliet." For one weekend only, Aug. 4-7, the theatre will transform into The Carousel Lounge, a 1940s-themed night spot, as you listen from local talents! Tickets are $16 for adults, $9 for students and children and can be purchased at the Box Office or online at www.prairieplayers.com/current.html.

GCAC Art Exhibit for members and friends

Opening Reception for Galesburg Community Art Center’s Members & Friends Juried Art Exhibition takes place at the Center from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Music will be provided by Pippi and Daniel. Juror Jelena Todorovich’s comments and awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Celebrate Galesburg’s art culture this weekend! For more information, please go to www.galesburgarts.org/members-and-friends.

Kicking off the month with First Fridays!

Enjoy the sights, sounds, smells, and shopping of Historic Seminary Street on First Friday, happening from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5. Featuring live music from Bits & Pieces, beverages from G&M Distributors, menus curated from local Seminary Street restaurants, free children’s enrichment activities, and special extended shopping hours, there’s something for everyone. Bring a lawn chair and an appetite and enjoy the fresh air. Find out more by visiting www.facebook.com/seminarystreet.

