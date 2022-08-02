ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Bedford North Lawrence's Cal Gates gets invite for USA Baseball 16U tryouts

By Jeff Bartlett, The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 3 days ago

BEDFORD − Cal Gates has baseball ingrained into his lifestyle, and the Bedford North Lawrence sophomore loves the opportunities he's afforded to play and compete in the sport. Much of that comes naturally because his dad, Nick, was an Indiana All-Star during his senior year at BNL, and his mom, Anna (Green), was a softball standout for the Stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bv10w_0h1U217D00

The diamond isn't completely all-consuming because the 16-year old also enjoys playing football and basketball, but it's safe to say that baseball is the butter on his bread. He started in right field as a freshman for the Stars, and he's grown up performing with the Indiana Bulls organization in travel baseball.

Now his due diligence with the glove and bat is taking him to extremely lofty levels.

USA Baseball comes calling

A strong history in travel action, along with the rookie stardom with the Stars garnered serious attention, along with All-HHC Honorable Mention honors. And now a superb summer with the Bulls has earned Gates USA Baseball Midwest NTIS (National Team Identification Series) All-Region honors, and with it an invitation from USAB to compete for a spot on the 16U National Team.

"I got a call from the guy who is the recruiter in the Midwest and he asked me to come to North Carolina to try out for the National Team," Gates explained. "He had watched us over the summer, and he picked out the players that he felt would be the best fits for the Midwest team.

"It's a big honor to be selected for it, and it's very exciting."

It isn't a big surprise that Gates received the selection and invitation. In 38 games for the Indiana Bulls this summer, he batted .413 with seven doubles, six triples and a home run. It added up to a .552 on-base percentage, .652 slugging percentage, and a 1.204 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He also pitched 5.1 innings of relief, facing 22 batters. Gates gave up just three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.

Accumulating accolades

Gates is currently playing for Team Indiana just outside Atlanta in the Prep Baseball Report Future Games, another very prestigious tournament that he has gotten to participate in for the past couple of years. These accolades he's accumulating are coming about because of talent, but also through immense desire and hard work. Gates credited the time he put in prior to the BNL season with helping him achieve the invite from USA Baseball.

"I've worked very hard to get ready for my high school baseball career, and I put in a lot of time getting ready for this freshman season," he said. "I really think it helped me prepare for my travel ball season this summer, and when that went as well as it did the recruiter took note of it. So it definitely helped me receive this invitation.

"And I was pretty happy with my BNL season. I thought it was a pretty decent freshman season (he hit .333 with six doubles and a team-best 11 stolen bases).

On the road again

Cal and his family won't have long at home before they head out to put several more miles on the ol' wagon. The USA Baseball tryouts are slotted for August 10-14 in Cary, N.C., the home of USA Baseball's training facility. That's where Cal will play for the Midwest against three other regions. Evaluators will select the 16U National Team after observing the action on the field.

"How it works, they told me, is there will be four teams of select kids from four different regions of the country who will go to North Carolina, and we'll play each other in a series of games," Gates said. "There will be some guys evaluating all of the players and the USA National Team will be the guys that they select after watching us play.

"It will be great competition, that's for sure, but I feel like they invited me for a reason, so I think I have as good a chance as anybody to make the team. I feel that it's always going to go to the guy who works the hardest, and I know I work as hard at it as I can. My dad and I are always working on something to try to improve."

A well-rounded athlete

Gates has always been a multi-sport athlete and was a football and basketball star at Bedford Middle School before turning to Boys Club and travel ball during the summer. He wants to maintain that well-rounded approach as much as possible, knowing that a selection to the USA National team could cut into some more of his time. Yet, baseball does have a special place in his realm.

"I am going to play football and I'm actually really excited for it to start," said Gates, who plays quarterback and defensive back. "I love baseball. It's always been close to my heart since my dad taught me how to swing a bat at age 3. It's a stress reliever for me, but you still tired sometimes of all the travel and stuff, so playing other sports gives me a break from it for just a little while.

"No matter how much you love it sometimes you need a little break. But I'll be ready to get back into it real soon. I'm really looking forward to my sophomore year at BNL."

Contact Times-Mail Sports Writer Jeff Bartlett at jeffb@tmnews.com, or on Twitter @jeffbtmnews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

16-year-old wins on the dirt track in IMS debut

INDIANAPOLIS — He may not have his official state-issued driver’s license yet, but 16-year-old Dominic Gorden does have his first win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The teenager won back-to-back races Wednesday in the preliminaries for the Drive2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech. Gorden, who is from Clovis, California, first captured a heat race, then won a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Back 9 Golf to open in downtown Indy

A much-anticipated, $30 million golf and entertainment venue will open Friday on the near southwest side of downtown Indianapolis. Back 9 Golf & Entertainment features a three-story golf range with 75 climate-controlled golf bays, restaurant and a 550-person music pavilion. “We’re hoping our venue is the first of many that choose to come this way, and we want to keep visitors in downtown Indy,” said Director of Operations Patrick Dugan.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Atlanta, IN
Bedford, IN
Sports
City
Bedford, IN
City
Lawrence, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
moderncampground.com

Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership

The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
PENDLETON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes band gets big break

Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
VINCENNES, IN
newsnowdc.com

Shannon Rae Keenan, 48, Bloomington

Shannon Rae Keenan, 48, of Bloomington, died Sunday, July 31, at her home. She was born June 25, 1974, to Kenneth and Carol (Hurt) Maier. She was raised by her mother and sister. Shannon grew up playing basketball, volleyball, and cheerleading. She moved to Jasper with her family in 1986...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Fox 59

Shelby County dancer makes it to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale

We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Baseball#Future Games#Bedford North Lawrence#Bedford Cal Gates#Bnl#The Indiana Bulls#Gates Usa Baseball
Ultimate Unexplained

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road

HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Storm chance timing

INDIANAPOLIS — A boundary has stalled through central Indiana and will continue to trigger showers and storms through the day. Some storms could be strong to severe in southeastern portions of the state with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. Temperatures recover into the low 80s in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

1K+
Followers
950
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy