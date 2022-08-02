Local bands marching for State Fair Band Day title after a summer of competition

After weeks of competition and even more weeks of practice in the hot summer sun, local high school marching bands will line up to compete at State Fair Band Day on Friday, Aug. 5, the pinnacle of the summer track season.

Muncie Central won the Band Day championship in 2021, after no contest was held in 2020.

This year's day-long Indiana State Fair competition at the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand will have preliminaries starting at 9 a.m. and finals beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets/information: indianastatefair.com.

Prelims will open with the Cowan/Daleville band performing at 9 a.m. Friday. Scheduled performance times for other local bands competing at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis will be Yorktown at 9:54 a.m., Blackford at 11:03 a.m., Winchester at 1:24 p.m., Muncie Central at 1:33 p.m., Monroe Central at 1:51 a.m., Henry County at 2 p.m. Jay County at 2:27 p.m. and Randolph Southern marching last at 4:12 p.m. Awards are scheduled for 4:45 p.m.

Well before getting on the bus to Indy, bands were placing at competitions in July. Here's how local high schools have fared this year, according to the Central Indiana Track Show Association website: