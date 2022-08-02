ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Kirby: Rearranging the grocery store puts the 'cuss' in customers

By Bill Kirby, Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
"Telling the future by looking at the past assumes conditions remain constant. This is like driving a car by looking in the rear-view mirror."

– Herb Brody

Why did they have to hide the toothpaste?

I was asking myself that while grocery shopping for my mom at her store of choice.

She had a little medical procedure and instead of sending flowers, I offered to go grocery shopping. I'm a practical guy.

Toothpaste was on her list and I went to where I'd found it in the past.

It wasn't there. I was now looking at a vitamin rack and thinking, "Here they go again."

Recently:Bill Kirby: Taking a bus used to be the way to see the country

Don't you hate it when grocery stores decide to redesign?

I know some pinhead tech school grad has reviewed reports on customer foot traffic, calculated recent supply chain disruptions, and agreed with several suggestions dropped by his boss just back from a "retreat" on change embracement.

But do they have mess with us?

I saw a store employee in conference with another customer. He was looking for aspirin. Or needing it. Or both.

She was telling him she had no idea where the painkillers had gone, but she did know where he might find antacids. She'd gotten some herself just that morning after dealing with several sharp-tongued shoppers.

"They haven't put up the signs yet, so everyone's just wandering around," she said. "It's gonna be a long week."

"Just send them to the beer aisle," I suggested helpfully.

As I said, I'm a practical guy.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I woke up this morning and vowed to eat more vegetables, exercise regularly and be kind to my neighbor. But that was four hours ago when I was younger and full of hope.

TODAY'S GROCERY JOKE: There was a long line at 6:45 a.m. at the neighborhood grocery store that opened at 7 a.m. for "seniors only."

A young man approached, looked over the crowd then tried to get closer to the door, but an elderly lady saw him, shouted "No, you don't!" and began to beat him with an umbrella.

He returned a moment later from the other side of the crowd, but an older gentleman saw him, grabbed him by the collar and threw him to the pavement.

The young man got up slowly, faced the glaring crowd and said, "Look, if you don't let me unlock the door, you'll never get inside."

Bill Kirby has reported, photographed, and commented on life in Augusta and Georgia for 45 years.

