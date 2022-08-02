ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

This week: Hear Rodwave and Fleetwood Mac tribute, sweet tea and BBQ cooks compete

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago

Looking for something to do this week? Rapper and singer Rod Wave will headline an Augusta concert, plus hear the Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Rumours. Those interested in hearing some lesser known artists may want to check out the Moss Fest Summer Showcase Tour stopping in North Augusta. There are also plenty of summertime events scheduled for this week, like a BBQ & Sweet Tea Festival in Aiken and an “End of Summer Luau” in North Augusta. Plus, for any families still in need of school supplies, Augusta community organizations are hosting giveaways over the weekend. Here are more details on these and other upcoming festivities in the Augusta area:

Performances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XG3L2_0h1U1qZS00

Rodwave and Friends are performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at James Brown Arena at 601 Seventh St. Rodwave's 2019 single "Heart on Ice" went viral on YouTube and TikTok and was 25 on Billboard's Hot 100. His featured friends include Tokyo Jetz, Webbie, Big Charm, Bread Yoyoo and DJ Kydd Joe. Tickets can be bought at the arena box office or online at augustaentertainmentcomplex.com .

The tribute band, Rumours , will bring the hit songs of international group Fleetwood Mac to the Miller Theater at 708 Eighth St. on Friday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought online at millertheateraugusta.com .

Heading out to dinner?: 'It's the flavors of my childhood': Pineapple Ink Tavern re-opens as Cuban restaurant

More: Adults-only dining? Genital-shaped waffles on the menu at new Augusta restaurant

The 6th annual Moss Fest Summer Showcase Tour is stopping at American Legion Post 232 in North Augusta from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The tour gives independent artists from across the U.S. a chance to perform abroad. The concert is for adults ages 18 and up. Tickets can be bought online at officialmossent.com .

"The Devil is a Liar," a courtroom comedy, will be hitting the stage at 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Hardin Auditorium at 7022 Evans Town Center Blvd. in Evans. Tickets can be bought online at allevents.in .

Summer fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFzX1_0h1U1qZS00

For those looking for a good meal with some outdoor fun, the BBQ & Sweet Tea Festival is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Generations Park at 1596 Columbia Highway North in Aiken. Guests will enjoy food and sweet tea from chefs and backyard grillers competing to win the crowns for best ribs, Boston Butts and other delicacies. There will also be live music and a kids play area. For more information, including signing up to cook, go to eventbrite.com .

Southbound Smokehouse is organizing an "End of Summer Luau" at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Riverside Village restaurant at 1009 Center St. in North Augusta. In between drinking from the beer garden and listening to the live music, guests can enjoy limbo and hula hoop contests. Themed party attire is encouraged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Koui_0h1U1qZS00

Downtown Augusta's First Friday is back this week, where all evening, guests can shop for food and merchandise from local vendors, listen to live music, and enjoy the sights and sounds of Broad Street. Among the featured performers will be Arcane Arts fire dancers at 8 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and 11th streets.

Previously: 'It's organized chaos': Behind-the-scenes with Arcane Arts fire dancers of Augusta

Nancy Carson Library is hosting a "Splashdown" at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, outside the North Augusta library at 135 Edgefield Road. Children will get to splash around in the spray provided by the North Augusta Fire Department. Guests are encouraged to bring towels and sunscreen.

School supply giveaways

Fatty Marsha Kids' back-to-school drive is 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Pendleton King Park at 1600 Troupe St. in Augusta. School supplies will be given out as well as hair accessories, books, food and more.

Augusta Dream Center is giving away backpacks at the nonprofit center from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at 3364 Peach Orchard Road.

A Back-to-school Health Fair is also planned from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Family Medicine Clinic, 1447 Harper St. in Augusta. Available will be free services for children who need to complete their school health forms, with vision and hearing screening, vaccinations and dental screenings.

School news: When does school start for Richmond, Columbia and Aiken county? It's time to get ready

More: Need school supplies? Here are some upcoming Augusta-area giveaways

Last chance

Tickets are going fast for the final edition of Ed Turner and Number 9 . After 17 years of performing classic rock shows, this group comprised of Augusta-area musicians will present "The End of an Error": two final shows showcasing songs by The Beatles on Aug. 12 and 13. Get tickets at imperialtheatre.com .

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: This week: Hear Rodwave and Fleetwood Mac tribute, sweet tea and BBQ cooks compete

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgac.com

Get Ready For The Arts In The Heart Of Augusta Festival

Get ready for Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival on September 16, 17, and 18th. All activities will be held downtown with something for the entire family. We spoke with Brenda Durant, the Executive Director of the Greater Augusta Arts Council about the event celebrating 40 years. You can...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Frozen Delights brings Philadelphia treat to Aiken

In an unassuming former gas station on Augusta Road sits a frozen treat shop that is humble in appearance but large in flavor. The shop’s owner and sole employee Anthony Simpkins, 45, has been a South Carolina resident for most of his life, but his roots and taste buds remain in Philadelphia.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Performers announced for 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C., (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern returns this year after a two-year hiatus. The celebration was canceled twice since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will return this October 29 in full swing. Performers for this year’s celebration were announced at the North Augusta City...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
City
North Augusta, SC
Augusta, GA
Entertainment
Aiken, SC
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Aiken, SC
The Post and Courier

Today's events for Aug 5

First Friday Festivals will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today at the Town of Salley pavilion. DJ Derek Williams will perform. There also will be food trucks. For more information or to sign up, call 803-258-3485. A luncheon for those who attended the Windsor School will be held...
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Woman records alligator at Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An alligator was seen outside of the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta Wednesday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the reptile was small to medium in size, only about 4 1/2 feet long. DNR took the gator to Thomson to tag it for their records and released […]
Aiken Standard

'National Night Out' brings kids, cops together in Aiken

Dozens of children were the center of attention Tuesday evening in Perry Memorial Park, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety helping present the local version of the National Night Out event, billed as "an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie." This year's event included a...
AIKEN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Webbie
Person
James Brown
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

FOUND: Man with Autism missing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Andre Miles has been found safe. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man with Autism. Twenty-year-old Andre Miles was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Serenity Behavioral Health...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Sweet Tea#Beer Garden#Tavern#Bbq#The Fleetwood Mac#Friends#Tiktok#Tokyo Jetz#The Miller Theater#Cuban
WRDW-TV

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 3

We’re continuing to check in on our local school districts on what students can expect this school year from safety to COVID precautions. Plus, Commission discusses what tiny home living could look like in Augusta. Here are your top headlines.
AUGUSTA, GA
24hip-hop.com

Artist Moneyman Pablo Overcomes Adversity to Shine

Meet 21 year old Jahlil Lawernce, aka Moneyman Pablo, reigning out of Aiken, South Carolina. From going through trials and tribulations and surviving the streets, Moneyman Pablo is growing buzz around the city and nation as he continues to deliver consistently. From getting into music a few years ago, Moneyman...
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wgac.com

Local Wing Place Makes “Hot” List

Who has the best burger, the best steak, everything. July 29th was National Chicken Wing Day. Here’s a new list of some of the BEST “Hot-Wing” hotspots…. Booty’s was voted the fan favorite wing last year at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo. Booty’s also won first-place honors for it’s traditional “medium” sauce.
AMHERST, NY
WRDW-TV

Have you seen this missing man in Richmond County?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find a missing man. The family of Todd McCray, 60, told deputies they last spoke with him on July 8. Deputies say he is homeless and is usually walking in the downtown Augusta area. He is also...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Incident at Greenbrier High School

An incident occurred today at Greenbrier High School in Evans. A student was found on campus with a gun. Thankfully, they were able to intervene and control the situation before anything happened. Here is the letter that was sent home to parents and guardians.
EVANS, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy