ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Largest car show in Illinois invades Monmouth this week. Here's everything you need to know

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3IeL_0h1U1nAV00

MONMOUTH — Organizers of Cruise Night in Maple City, self-proclaimed as the largest car show in Illinois, are expecting a record number of entries for the 23rd annual event Friday in Downtown Monmouth.

Clifford Adam, president of Cruise Night in Maple City, said he expects between 3,800 and 4,000 cars of all shapes and sizes to be on display Friday. Hours of the event are 5 to 9 p.m., but spectators can begin checking out the cars when setup starts at 7 a.m. Admission is free, and cars can also enter for no charge on the day of the event.

"Every car show I've been to and my friends have been to this year, have just been over the top," Adam said. "I've been to car shows from Chicago to southern Illinois, and I think we're the largest in the state. We're expecting a record number of people and cars this year. Nothing else matches what we have here in Monmouth."

Adam said they are expecting 40,000 to attend Cruise Night in Maple City.

"So on Aug. 5, Monmouth's population will be larger than Galesburg," Adam said. "In the minds of many people, this is the best thing the city of Monmouth has going for it. It brings in a lot of people and a lot of revenue."

Here's how it will work on Friday:

Where is the car show located?

The Monmouth Square is ground zero for the event. That is where cars register and where food vendors will be located and where entertainment will perform. Show cars will be located on the streets of Downtown Monmouth.

What are the hours?

Owners of show cars can register and and start parking on the streets of Monmouth at 7 a.m. Friday.

Hours of the event are 5 to 9 p.m., but spectators can begin checking out the cars when setup starts at 7 a.m.

How much does it cost?

Admission is free, and cars can also enter for no charge on the day of the event.

The show is able to be free for participants and spectators due to generous sponsors of the event, according to Adam.

Where should I park?

The main parking area for spectators is at Monmouth-Roseville High School, 200 S B St, Monmouth. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early and have patience on the day of the event, according to Adam. Parking also will be available on streets not reserved for show entries.

Will there be food available?

There will be 12 to 13 food vendors set up at the event throughout the day. Adam said one vendor plans to serve breakfast for the earlybirds.

Will there be entertainment?

The band Eternity Road will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. There also will be a DJ from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be available, and Cruise Night in Maple City T-shirts also will be on sale.

For more information, call (309) 221-8569 or (309) 371-0229.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Monmouth, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Monmouth, IL
Government
City
Galesburg, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
WHIO Dayton

Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week

The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
kiwaradio.com

Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Eastern Iowa Worth $2 Million

Bettendorf, Iowa — The winning ticket for this weekend’s massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but five tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of the jackpot combination and are prize-winners, too. A ticket sold at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf for the July...
BETTENDORF, IA
hoiabc.com

Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Vehicles#Car Shows#The Cars#Vehicle Shows
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/5/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) While the U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was miss-spent by the State of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Employment Security has not shared that information so far. However, the IDES is now being called out by the federal government in a scathing report released earlier this week. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Labor Department indicates that an information deadline will soon be announced.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook

In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
tspr.org

Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb

One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
MACOMB, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Route 29 at Stevenson near Chillicothe reopened after crash

UPDATE (11:18 a.m.) — Illinois Route 29 has reopened for normal traffic. ROME, Ill. (WMBD) — City of Peoria officials said a crash has temporarily closed Illinois Route 29 at E. Stevenson Avenue Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route at this time.
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Tax-Free Holiday in Iowa, Illinois: When to shop, what school supplies qualify

MOLINE, Ill. — After a hot and seemingly all-too-short summer, students across the Quad Cities area are heading back to the classroom. The costs of sending a student to school are adding up this year due to the rising cost of clothing, shoes and school supplies. Families are expected to spend an average of $864 per student this year, according to the National Retail Federation, and the cost of school supplies and dorm essentials adds up to $1,199 on average for families with a college student.
IOWA STATE
1440 WROK

Survey Says Illinois Is Obsessed With This Fast Food Joint

In his song "We Didn't Start The Fire," Billy Joel sings the line "Rock and roller, cola wars, I can't take it anymore," which is a reference to the blood feud that was going on between Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the middle 1980s. The two soft drink giants went at it bare-knuckled trying to grab the most pop-drinking customers in the nation.
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Head-on collision at Highway 6 in Colona leaves 1 person dead

COLONA, Ill. — One person died Friday morning, Aug. 5 in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County, according to Illinois State Police. At about 6:35 a.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 6 at East 200th Street when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.
COLONA, IL
K92.3

Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show

A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Annual Quad City Balloon Fest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy