Challengers surface for Richmond County tax commissioner, board of education

Augusta will have contested local elections for school board and tax commissioner in November. Richmond County Board of Education trustees Charlie Hannah and Venus Cain as well as appointed Richmond County Tax Commissioner Tederell "Chris" Johnson have attracted opposition.

In the tax commissioner race

Johnson, the longtime deputy tax commissioner under former Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick, was appointed tax commissioner when Kendrick qualified to run for mayor in March. Johnson filed a declaration of intent to seek campaign contributions Friday.

Also filing a declaration Friday was Veronica Freeman Brown, who works as finance director for the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and lives in the Hephzibah area.

The tax commissioner oversees the collection of property taxes, including on real estate and vehicles, and conducts tax sales.

School board candidates

Hannah represents District 2 schools and serves as president of the school board. He also ran for mayor this year. He faces challenges from Yiet, S. Knight, and the Rev. Larry Fryer.

Knight owns two daycares on Bungalow Road.

Fryer is a longtime organizer of the annual CSRA Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Observance Celebration.

Cain has represented Super District 9 on the school board since 2006. She is a Department of Defense employee. She is facing a challenge from former candidate Christopher Mulliens.

Mulliens founded the Freddie Mae Foundation, a nonprofit foundation to help the homeless and has worked as a school bus driver. He challenged Super District 10 Trustee Helen Minchew for her post in 2020.

Mulliens, who served almost a decade in the Army, is chairman of the board of trustees of the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System.

District 6 incumbent A.K. Hasan was drawn out of his district during redistricting. Currently Tyrique A. Robinson is the lone candidate for the district.

Also coming open this year are trustee seats representing District 3, held by Walter Eubanks, and District 7, held by Charlie Walker.

Official candidates qualifying for the posts will be held the week of Aug. 22-26. Election Day is Nov. 8.