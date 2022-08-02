ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Challengers surface for Richmond County tax commissioner, board of education

By Susan McCord, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1f4Q_0h1U1mHm00

Augusta will have contested local elections for school board and tax commissioner in November. Richmond County Board of Education trustees Charlie Hannah and Venus Cain as well as appointed Richmond County Tax Commissioner Tederell "Chris" Johnson have attracted opposition.

In the tax commissioner race

Johnson, the longtime deputy tax commissioner under former Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick, was appointed tax commissioner when Kendrick qualified to run for mayor in March. Johnson filed a declaration of intent to seek campaign contributions Friday.

Also filing a declaration Friday was Veronica Freeman Brown, who works as finance director for the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and lives in the Hephzibah area.

The tax commissioner oversees the collection of property taxes, including on real estate and vehicles, and conducts tax sales.

Georgia runoff election 2022 results: Johnson wins Augusta mayor's race

School board candidates

Hannah represents District 2 schools and serves as president of the school board. He also ran for mayor this year. He faces challenges from Yiet, S. Knight, and the Rev. Larry Fryer.

Knight owns two daycares on Bungalow Road.

Fryer is a longtime organizer of the annual CSRA Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Observance Celebration.

Cain has represented Super District 9 on the school board since 2006. She is a Department of Defense employee. She is facing a challenge from former candidate Christopher Mulliens.

Mulliens founded the Freddie Mae Foundation, a nonprofit foundation to help the homeless and has worked as a school bus driver. He challenged Super District 10 Trustee Helen Minchew for her post in 2020.

Mulliens, who served almost a decade in the Army, is chairman of the board of trustees of the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System.

District 6 incumbent A.K. Hasan was drawn out of his district during redistricting. Currently Tyrique A. Robinson is the lone candidate for the district.

Also coming open this year are trustee seats representing District 3, held by Walter Eubanks, and District 7, held by Charlie Walker.

Official candidates qualifying for the posts will be held the week of Aug. 22-26. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Comments / 0

Related
Aiken Standard

Aiken County school district announces new director of communications

A familiar face is returning to the Aiken County Public School District as the director of communications and community partnerships. Merry Glenne Piccolino, who previously served in the role with the Aiken County school district, will return to the after two years at the Orangeburg County School District. She previously spent six years with the Aiken County school district where she worked under several district leaders, including Dr. Elizabeth Everitt, Dr. Sean Alford and King Laurence.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County students, staff adjust to modified calendar

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County students have just over a week before they’re back in the classroom on Aug 15. Starting next year, their first day is three weeks earlier, starting on July 25. The modified calendar will give students three extended breaks throughout the year. Those are...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Several Augusta residents indicted with federal charges related to firearms

Several Augusta residents are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. The federal charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. According to a Department of Justice press release, recent actions in the U.S. District Court includes guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to the illegal gun possessions.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Elections
Augusta, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Richmond County, GA
Government
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Richmond County bus drivers needed as the school year quickly approaches

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking back in with Richmond County schools and their bus driver openings after being in crisis mode several times last year. When we last checked, openings were higher at 28 than during those crisis situations last year. We sat down with the Transportation Workers...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Nearly $570,000 bid made to build Columbia County Real Time Crime Center

UPDATE, 6:28 P.M. – According to Columbia County officials, the Real Time Crime Center was approved unanimously by the Commission. EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A construction bid to build a state-of-the-art surveillance center for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is up for a vote at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners. The […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor addresses recent string of gun violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis took time at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the recent string of violence in the city. In the last two weeks, at least three people have lost their lives in shootings in Augusta. There were also two other shootings, making it at least five since July 20.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Property Taxes#Tax Commissioner#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#Richmond County Board#The School Board#Yiet#Department Of Defense
WRDW-TV

2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Parts of Aiken County without power following thunderstorm

A recent thunderstorm has left several areas of Aiken County without power. According to an outage map provided by Dominion Energy, there are 8 active outages affecting around 861 customers. An area near downtown Aiken that includes part of Hayne Avenue, Richland Avenue and Highland Park Avenue is impacting the greatest number of Dominion Energy customers.
WLOS.com

New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel

EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) – Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Army
WRDW-TV

Augusta defendants face federal charges in separate cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven Augusta defendants are facing federal charges in separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. The cases are investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who carry guns.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta man wanted by RCSO for card theft

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Theft. The incident happened on the 2900 block of Arrowhead Drive. Authorities say that Thaddeus Frazier, 17, has an active warrant at this time. If anyone has any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
WRDW-TV

Tiny homes ordinance moves to full Augusta Commission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners passed a draft ordinance for tiny homes in the city. They’ve been looking at them as an affordable housing solution. It still needs final approval from commission. Here’s what tiny homes could look like in the Garden City. “The cost of living...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

McDuffie County closes animal shelter, suspends employees

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The McDuffie County animal shelter is temporarily closed after an investigation lead to the suspension of employees and a request for a more in-depth inspection. Recently, accusations against the shelter's practices led the County to conduct an investigation into its Animal Services Department. As a...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy