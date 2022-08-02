ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend Tribune

Free school meals are coming to an end in some school districts. Here's what to know.

By Carley Lanich, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZmWU_0h1U1kWK00

After a two-year pause in school lunch charges, parents will want tocheck in on theirkids’ meal accounts before sending them back to school this August.

Federal nutrition waivers allowing schools to provide free meals to all students will come to an end this summer, meaning parents will once again need to fill up their kids’ accounts if they plan to eat school breakfasts or lunches.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended waivers to schools at the start of the coronavirus pandemic allowing all students, regardless of socioeconomic status, to eat meals free of charge.

The waivers, extended through last school year, however, are now coming to an end and several Michiana area schools are making plans to increase their meal prices.

Rates in Mishawaka are increasing 15 cents to 30 cents per meal depending on the student’s school and meal type. Prices this year will be $1.50 for breakfast and $2.50 for lunch in elementary schools and $1.75 for breakfast and $2.75 for lunch in secondary schools.

In Penn-Harris-Madison schools, rates are increasing 5 cents to 25 cents depending on the meal. Students will be charged $1.25 for breakfast and $2.25 for lunch in elementary schools and $1.50 for breakfast and $2.50 for lunch at the secondary level.

Mishawaka school officials say that despite the increase this year, their prices fall below the USDA's recommended target rate of $3.31.

Linda Cupp, food service director for Mishawaka, said the district hasn't increased its meal prices in several years. With the rising cost of products and delivery fees, however, Cupp said, the district needed to make a change this year.

As in many districts, meals in Mishawaka took on a bit of different look last school year amid supply chain issues. Cupp said she's hopeful the summer has brought time for challenges such as food delivery and staffing shortages to be worked out.

"We take our food costs and we try to add in staffing costs and we try to keep it as affordable as we can for our community," Cupp said.

Free meals for South Bend

Although prices will go up for some families in St. Joseph County, South Bend will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students enrolled in its district.

All schools in the district are, for the first time, participating in a federal program called the Community Eligibility Provision, which allows certain schools and corporations to offer free meals based on a calculation of homelessness and migrant youth counts, free and reduced meal price eligibility, and other U.S. Census data and income eligibility requirements.

Though other factors are considered in the CEP program, around 65% of students in the South Bend district would be eligible for free and reduced-price meals if the corporation were to charge, making it among one of the highest-need districts in the region.

New chief:Educator selected to be next CEO of South Bend Empowerment Zone

In past years, most schools in the district offered free meals, but schools like Adams, Kennedy and LaSalle, didn’t qualify. Kareemah Fowler, assistant superintendent of business and finance for South Bend schools, said corporation leaders launched a campaign to educate families on the importance of filling out free and reduced-price meal forms, which play a role in determining eligibility for the free meals program and other federal money.

That effort, Fowler said, helped the district cross the threshold needed to offer free meals in all of its buildings beginning this school year.

"The big goal is to make sure the community is stabilized 100% and making sure kids have their basic needs met so that we can get outcomes, so that we can get back to pre-pandemic levels," Fowler said. "If that's one less thing families have to worry about, that's better for us, so that we can just focus on … classroom learning."

Free and reduced pricing available

All schools offer free and reduced meal rates to families meeting certain income requirements, and administrators are encouraging families who think they are eligible to submit forms early so students can be prepared for the start of the year.

In Penn-Harris-Madison, information about eligibility and registration can be found on the district's website. Paper forms may also be printed and submitted to a child's school, and some families within the district, including those who receive federal SNAP, TANF or some Medicaid benefits, may be directly certified for assistance.

Mishawaka is similarly using a web-based platform for free and reduced price forms this year. For the first time, families will be able to register online using a website called MySchoolApps.com, or pick up a form at a student's school building.

Though all South Bend district students will eat free this year, administrators are still encouraging families to submit free and reduced-priced meal eligibility forms. Schools often use the number of families eligible for free and reduced-price meals as support for other forms of federal funding, and, in many districts, the forms also help families qualify for textbook fee assistance.

ILEARN scores:Here's what to know about results

A typical textbook fee in South Bend is about $120 for middle school students, Fowler said. That fee can vary based on grade level and a student's course load.

Some before- and after-school care programs also may fall outside of the district's federal funding, South Bend administrators said, so getting free and reduced-price meal applications in for those students is also important. Forms for South Bend students are available online and in students' schools.

District leaders say the best time to get forms filled out is before the start of the school year so students are ready to go with meals planned for in advance. However, many say they’ll continue accepting applications past the start of the year.

P-H-M will allow a 30-day grace period for completing free and reduced-price meal applications and Mishawaka will accept the forms on a rolling basis.

Cupp said she expects the first couple of weeks to be a transition, but that the district will be flexible with families as they grow used to filling out applications and reloading accounts again.

"We'll have applications readily available for parents as they need them. We're going to have little postcards that we can give out to let them know how to apply online," Cupp said. "We're going to take it one day at a time."

Email South Bend Tribune education reporter Carley Lanich at clanich@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @carleylanich.

Comments / 6

Walter'sgirl
3d ago

this is very sad for those who can't afford it I'm glad my children are grown and on their own how would I be able to adopt a child for a month time if I wanted to pay for a child's meal for one month

Reply(2)
4
Related
WNDU

Berrien County Health Department holds Back to School Bash

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s time to start getting your kids ready for another school year. Michigan State Law requires kids to have received certain immunizations to prevent infectious diseases, and children entering Kindergarten need to have their hearing and vision screened. That’s why The Berrien County Health Department...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility

CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana. The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point. About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#School Meals#Free School#School Districts#Education#Michiana#Penn Harris Madison#Usda
WNDU

Remembering Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski was two weeks away from her 59th birthday, working to secure her sixth consecutive term in Congress in November. She lived much the same way she died—on the move, meeting and greeting constituents. A day ago, a post on her Facebook page...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

South Bend offering water testing for lead, copper

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend Department of Public Works is offering residents free water testing for lead and copper. Residents with homes built prior to 1986 are encouraged to participate in the department's sampling pool to test drinking water. Testing kits will be dropped off and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Powerful storm disrupts power to Indiana Michigan Power customers

A powerful storm that swept across Lake Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, disrupted power to nearly 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers, causing heavy damage and numerous outages in southwest Michigan. As the storm continued across northern Indiana into early. evening it diminished in strength, causing fewer outages in the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in deadly crash

Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope has a special message for students who returned to the classroom on Friday. New principal at Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Goshen Community Schools have a new bus schedule, new principal, and a really cool dual language immersion...
GOSHEN, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package

Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
INDIANA STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022

It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
INDIANA STATE
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Pipe bomb found at St. Joseph County home

Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Updated: 7 minutes ago. While he admits as a democrat that they didn't often...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
harborcountry-news.com

A taste of the area’s local farmers markets

Farmers markets bring together many customers in one place and the cost of doing business is low. A farmers market can be the door for food entrepreneurs to kickstart their passion or for established businesses to bring their goods to a market outside their geographic area. Here’s a look at...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
WNDU

Community memorial vigil for Walorski, others on Thursday

There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Jackie Walorski dies in crash

Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
NAPPANEE, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy