Editorial: Get to know your neighbors, first responders on National Night Out

Community meetings Aug. 9 and 11 to discuss Norristown’s ARPA funds
NORRISTOWN- Two more meetings have been scheduled in the coming week to inform Norristown residents, and collect their feedback, about the potential use of their remaining federal COVID relief funds. Public meetings will be hosted at the Norristown Recreation Center (1105 Harding Blvd.) on Aug. 9 and 11 at 6...
Tower Health’s commitment to the community (opinion)
We have a health care history to be proud of here in Reading. Reading Hospital, founded by a handful of physicians and business leaders more than 150 years ago, is today among the Top 50 best hospitals in America, according to Healthgrades, and was once again ranked #8 in the state by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital’s emergency department sees more patients than any other hospital in the commonwealth, our HealthPlex is a leading surgical facility, and we deliver more than 3,500 babies each year.
Montco commissioners OK update to county housing plan
NORRISTOWN — An update is now on the books to Montgomery County’s Housing Action Plan, meant to steer the development of affordable housing across the county. “All in all, this totals over $11 million in assistance to our community, funds that specifically benefit persons of very low, low, and moderate income in our county,” said Kayleigh Silver, the county’s Interim Administrator of Housing and Community Development.
Small church in Bridgeport stands tall in Ukrainian tradition
UPPER MERION — The spiritual home of the Greater King of Prussia’ area’s Ukrainian Catholics, from Upper Merion to Bridgeport, from West Conshohocken to Norristown and beyond, is St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic. The local Ukrainian Catholic worship community, located at the corner of Hurst Street and Union Avenue in Bridgeport, was founded in July of 1924 with Father Eugene Bartosh as founding pastor. He served for approximately 10 years. Father Nicholas Lizak served as 2nd pastor during the late 1930s and early years of World War II. The parish rectory was built in 1941 to accommodate Father Lizak, his wife and two children. In 1944 a school building was erected.
Southeastern Pennsylvania set for heat advisory Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the warm corner of Pennsylvania, the southeast. Berks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware counties are among the spots in the advisory for Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heat indexes of 100 to 103 degrees are possible, according to the advisory. The...
Fun shines brightly for Variety Club’s Annie Madden Sunshine Games
WORCESTER — On Wednesday, August 3rd, Variety Club (Variety – the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley) hosted the 21st annual Annie Madden Sunshine Games. Children with disabilities who are participating in summer programs at Variety enjoyed a special day full of games and activities including relay races, water games and more on Variety’s campus in Worcester. The event was a much-anticipated event of the summer season for the 100+ children with disabilities who daily have participated in summer camp, summer school (Extended School Year), and vocational training.
Man admits role in straw purchase scheme in Montgomery and Bucks counties
NORRISTOWN – A Philadelphia man has admitted to participating in a straw purchase scheme with several others in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Tyzeem S. Kinney, 19, of 2700 block of West Eyre Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of corrupt organizations, illegal transfer of a firearm to ineligible persons and conspiracy in connection with incidents that occurred in the two counties between 2020 and 2021.
West Norriton man sent to jail on drug charges
NORRISTOWN — Police responding to reports of a confused West Norriton man swinging a tire iron while walking along Route 76 in Upper Merion linked the man to drug activity and now he’s headed to jail. Jarrett Daurice Dancey, 35, of the 500 block of Willowbrook Drive, was...
Bethlehem’s Musikfest begins 10-day run on Friday [Events roundup]
The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • Musikfest, America’s largest free music festival featuring more than 500 acts on 16 stages, opens Friday and runs through Aug. 14 in downtown Bethlehem. In addition to the continuous free music spanning a wide array of genres, the Wind Creek Steel Stage presents ticketed concerts nightly. Scheduled to appear are Boyz II Men on Thursday (preview night), Kip Moore on Friday, Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday, Poison on Sunday, Counting Crows on Monday, Ziggy Marley on Tuesday, Disturbed on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini on Aug. 11, Ja Rule and Ashanti on Aug. 12, Alabama on Aug. 13 and Olga Tanon on Aug. 14. The free entertainment starts at 4 p.m. Friday and noon from Saturday through Aug. 14. For more information including daily schedules and band bios, visit musikfest.org.
Concert previews of Incubus, Run the Jewels, Melissa Manchester, more [Seven in Seven]
Welcome to Seven in Seven, where we take a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. As always, whether your musical tastes are rock ’n’ roll, jazz, heavy metal, R&B, singer-songwriter or indie, there’ll always be something to check out. Here are seven...
