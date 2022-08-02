Editorial: Get to know your neighbors, first responders on National Night Out

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • Musikfest, America’s largest free music festival featuring more than 500 acts on 16 stages, opens Friday and runs through Aug. 14 in downtown Bethlehem. In addition to the continuous free music spanning a wide array of genres, the Wind Creek Steel Stage presents ticketed concerts nightly. Scheduled to appear are Boyz II Men on Thursday (preview night), Kip Moore on Friday, Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday, Poison on Sunday, Counting Crows on Monday, Ziggy Marley on Tuesday, Disturbed on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini on Aug. 11, Ja Rule and Ashanti on Aug. 12, Alabama on Aug. 13 and Olga Tanon on Aug. 14. The free entertainment starts at 4 p.m. Friday and noon from Saturday through Aug. 14. For more information including daily schedules and band bios, visit musikfest.org.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO