Where's the 'Beef': Edgewood sophomore Murphy takes over at quarterback

By Seth Tow, The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
Jacob Murphy thinks about opening night on a daily basis.

The sophomore plays the scene in his head constantly: taking the field in uniform as Edgewood’s starting quarterback. It’s not something he pictured happening even a year ago, but it will be reality in just a few weeks.

Mustangs junior quarterback Jacob Lanning is ineligible this season, leaving head coach Caleb True with a decision. He opted to keep junior Andrew Good in the slot, where he’s most dangerous. So that thrust Murphy into the limelight for the upcoming season as Edgewood’s starter.

Murphy has a lot of unknowns ahead of him — he has not yet started a game under center, nor even completed a full practice as the starter. But on this morning in late July — Edgewood’s last preseason workout before the season officially begins August 1 — Murphy’s demeanor suggests he belongs.

Sure, there’s pressure, and he doesn’t hide from it. He knows the weight on his shoulders. But he’s ready for the responsibility.

“I still have days where I’m like, ‘It’s getting real, we’re coming up to game day.’ And it’s going to hit me. But as of right now, I think I’m good,” Murphy said. “I’m getting comfortable. As I’m playing more and more, getting more reps, I think I’m getting used to it more and more.”

True has known Murphy for many years — from Murphy coming to camps and showing interest in playing before reaching high school, and through his father, Matt, who’s Edgewood’s assistant coach and quarterbacks coach. True called Murphy mature for his age, and said he’s looked good so far.

Murphy left that impression on others as well. Edgewood scrimmaged with Bloomington South earlier in July, and Panthers head coach Gabe Johnson said Murphy looked comfortable running Edgewood’s offense.

That presence is owed to repetition, both on and off the field. He’s done his homework with learning the offense, and he brings a ‘coach’s kid’ mentality to workouts.

“His work ethic really isn't matched here,” True said. “Even before Jacob (Lanning) became ineligible, I would get text messages from (Murphy) once or twice a day, saying, ‘Hey coach, what did you like in practice that I did? What are things that I can work on?’ He’s always looking for critiques and ways to improve his game.”

A tasty nickname

Murphy is a lean underclassman, but he wasn’t always built that way.

When he was younger, he was thicker. So big, in fact, that Matt dubbed him ‘Beef’ when he was a baby.

That moniker stuck.

Entry pass:How fans can buy tickets for, watch Bloomington-area high school games in fall

“He was a rather chunky little boy,” Matt said. “I just started calling him Beef — I’ve got a nickname for all my kids, so I rolled with it. And it stuck, so that’s what people call him.”

Indeed — Murphy is rarely called Jacob. He said his dad would only use Jacob if he was in trouble.

On the field, at home, he’s Beef. Teammates, friends, other coaches, other family members — they call him Beef.

Near the end of the mock pregame, True instructed him, “Beefer! Give me a touchdown ball here.”

It took Murphy a bit to get used to the nickname spreading beyond his family.

“I didn’t really get popular outside of my family until high school, so when people started calling me it, I was (thrown off). I just got used to it throughout the year,” Murphy said. “There are people I don’t even know who will text me, ‘Hey Beef, what’s up?’”

Like father, like son

When True knew Jacob would start, he had to talk with Matt.

Matt had coached his son in little league before, and he was around while Jacob played on junior varsity last year. But this could be a different situation — now Matt would be his son’s quarterbacks coach while he’s starting on varsity football.

It wasn’t an issue previously, but True needed to make sure Matt’s head was in the right place.

Cross country:Preseason Top 11 Bloomington area boys cross country runners to watch

It’s not easy to separate between ‘coach’ and ‘Dad.’ Matt stepped away from coaching before last season to just be a father. He wanted to be there for Jacob as his Dad more than just a coach.

But True needed help during the season, and so Matt returned, with Jacob’s blessing. And he now has a special opportunity to work closely with his son.

“I've had to adapt a little bit to him, and he's had to adapt to me,” Matt said. “I’m sure we’ll still have other moments. I'm very passionate, very competitive in nature. I'm going to hold him to a higher standard, just like any Dad does. All in all, the time I get with him means everything.”

Matt tries his best to draw boundaries. Even though their relationship is much more than just coach and player, when they’re on the field together, that’s how they view each other.

Jacob knows Matt’s spent eight years coaching at Edgewood, and he has a lot to learn. And Matt knows he can’t favor Jacob over the other players.

That hasn’t changed since Jacob was named the starter this offseason.

“We work a little harder now,” Jacob said. “We have to prepare. He just gives me advice, and he’s helping me through it. He’s just a big help.”

The short and long term

True couldn’t remember the last time a sophomore started at quarterback for Edgewood.

It wasn’t the initial plan for the program. But True sees this as a good long-term opportunity for Edgewood. He knows Murphy could have some growing pains as the starter this year, but having him as a possible three-year starter could pay big dividends down the road.

“It’s something, program-wise, that we're looking for,” True said, “to get somebody in there young, sustain that, give him those years of experience, and really run with him by the time he is a senior, and make something happen.”

With Murphy at quarterback, True had to tweak his offense a bit. Murphy’s skill set is not quite the same as Lanning’s. And he doesn’t want to overwhelm Murphy.

Edgewood is still a run-first team. The quarterback doesn’t change that game plan. But the Mustangs are just adjust some things, and simplifying some other things, to shape things around Murphy.

“He's pretty good with our triple option. We're going to run a little bit of outside zone and tweak it here and there. He’s a great reader at that. And we’ve diagnosed certain throws that he can make on a dime,” True said. “As we progress week to week, we’ll add some new stuff in. But definitely trying to take the pressure off him and keep his stress level down.”

Follow Herald-Times sports reporter Seth Tow on Twitter @SethTow, or email him at stow@heraldt.com.

