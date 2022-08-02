Man convicted of trying to 'run down' man and his cat out of jail pending appeal

ASHEVILLE - A man convicted of felony obstruction of justice and felony cruelty to animals has been released from jail pending appeal.

Scott Everett Ford, 42, was convicted on those charges and multiple misdemeanors July 1.

Asheville police released a video in May 2021 that showed Ford driving a truck that belonged to his company, Classic Event Rental. In the video, he circled a local unhoused man and his cat. According to District Attorney Todd Williams' office, Ford attempted to "run down" the man and that he "intended to throw a golf ball at an unhoused person."

Williams called it a "senseless assault" in a news release after Ford was convicted.

Superior Court Judge Alan Thornburg approved Ford to be released from jail pending appeal July 15.

Past coverage:Hit and run: Man sentenced to 8 months; testifies he looked for homeless person to harass

"This matter coming on before the undersigned Superior Court Judge upon consideration of the defendant's release pending appeal, and based upon the statements of counsel and the Court having otherwise being duly advised in the premises, does hereby: order, adjudge, and decree that the defendant's conditions of special probation, including service of the split sentences is hereby stayed by operation of N.C.G.S. § 15A-1451(a)(4) and the defendant is to be released from custody" on the condition that he not make contact with Claude McPherson, the man he allegedly harassed.

Ford was transferred to the Department of Corrections' custody July 8, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Sarver. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety's online offender information, Ford was released from DPS custody July 21.

"Judge Thornburg agreed that by operation of law any terms of special probation are stayed pending the outcome of the appeal," Ford's attorney, Andrew Banzhoff, said in a message to the Citizen Times.

"The DA's office successfully prosecuted this case and obtained a guilty verdict," District Attorney Todd Williams said in a message. "All terms of the sentencing were in the court's discretion after the jury returned its verdict."

Thornburg could not immediately be reached. A message was left with his office.

"I am not at liberty to disclose any information," an employee at Ford's business said when asked if he was working.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.