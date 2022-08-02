ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville Citizen-Times

Man convicted of trying to 'run down' man and his cat out of jail pending appeal

By Ryan Oehrli, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xfv29_0h1U1gzQ00

ASHEVILLE - A man convicted of felony obstruction of justice and felony cruelty to animals has been released from jail pending appeal.

Scott Everett Ford, 42, was convicted on those charges and multiple misdemeanors July 1.

Asheville police released a video in May 2021 that showed Ford driving a truck that belonged to his company, Classic Event Rental. In the video, he circled a local unhoused man and his cat. According to District Attorney Todd Williams' office, Ford attempted to "run down" the man and that he "intended to throw a golf ball at an unhoused person."

Williams called it a "senseless assault" in a news release after Ford was convicted.

Superior Court Judge Alan Thornburg approved Ford to be released from jail pending appeal July 15.

Past coverage:Hit and run: Man sentenced to 8 months; testifies he looked for homeless person to harass

"This matter coming on before the undersigned Superior Court Judge upon consideration of the defendant's release pending appeal, and based upon the statements of counsel and the Court having otherwise being duly advised in the premises, does hereby: order, adjudge, and decree that the defendant's conditions of special probation, including service of the split sentences is hereby stayed by operation of N.C.G.S. § 15A-1451(a)(4) and the defendant is to be released from custody" on the condition that he not make contact with Claude McPherson, the man he allegedly harassed.

Ford was transferred to the Department of Corrections' custody July 8, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Sarver. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety's online offender information, Ford was released from DPS custody July 21.

"Judge Thornburg agreed that by operation of law any terms of special probation are stayed pending the outcome of the appeal," Ford's attorney, Andrew Banzhoff, said in a message to the Citizen Times.

"The DA's office successfully prosecuted this case and obtained a guilty verdict," District Attorney Todd Williams said in a message. "All terms of the sentencing were in the court's discretion after the jury returned its verdict."

Thornburg could not immediately be reached. A message was left with his office.

"I am not at liberty to disclose any information," an employee at Ford's business said when asked if he was working.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

Comments / 5

Related
FOX Carolina

2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
supertalk929.com

Arrestee accused of concealing narcotics while entering Washington County jail

A Washington County, Tennessee jail inmate has been charged after deputies found him trying to conceal narcotics in a body cavity. Christian Ford, 25, of Johnson City was being processed for entry into the detention center in Jonesborough when the 18 grams of meth and 21 grams of marijuana were found during a body scan by officers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Run Down#Law Enforcement#Asheville#Ford#Classic Event Rental#Superior Court#N C G S
FOX Carolina

New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Stanly News & Press

Road rage ends in shots fired at car of Pfeiffer student

Friday morning, Rowan County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported road rage that resulted in shots fired at a Pfeiffer University student who was on his way to Asheville. Deputies said the victim called the sheriff’s office just before 11 a.m., saying he was at the Dollar General on...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
blufftontoday.com

Man charged with attempting to help Ridgeland prison inmate escape

A man was arrested July 28 after he tried to help someone escape from the Ridgeland Correctional Institution, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said. Brandon Jameson Lee, 36, of Inman, was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and aiding in an escape, a news release said. The arrest...
WLOS.com

Update: Missing McDowell County teenager found safe

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE:. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Burgin has been located. McDowell County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen last seen near a local camping center. Authorities say, Thomas Burgin, 17, is a white male with brown eyes and brown...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

More details released in deadly Hendersonville crash; victim identified

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — The person killed in a Friday night crash in Hendersonville has been identified. The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Airport Road. Officials say two vehicles were traveling southwest on Airport Road when Vehicle one "improperly passed" Vehicle two "at a high rate of speed." Vehicle one lost control and traveled off the road to the left, striking a utility pole, a tree, then overturning.
my40.tv

Suspect dead after 3 people killed in Yancey County

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Yancey County Sheriff's Office said three people were shot and killed inside a home Monday afternoon and the suspect was killed by deputies after opening fire when they arrived. According to a social media post, deputies received a call just after 4:30 p.m. on...
FOX Carolina

Pounds of drugs seized during recent traffic stops in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently seized over six pounds of drugs during three separate vehicle stops. Deputies said in total, they took 6.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 33.6 grams of Fentanyl, and 7.2 grams of heroin. They added that four people were also charged in connection with the drugs.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Marion woman faces several charges, including drug trafficking

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman from Marion is facing several drug-related charges after her car was pulled over by authorities in July. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley's car on July 15 for displaying a stolen license plate.
MARION, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy