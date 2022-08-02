ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What can you do at Griffy Lake? More than you think with recent improvements.

By Carol Kugler, The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
There's more options for fishing, hiking and paddleboarding at Griffy Lake following improvements that began last year.

A new natural surface trail around the 109-acre lake is progressing and will eventually provide a loop all the way around the lake.

On Friday, July 29, Mayor John Hamilton, parks officials and other city personnel celebrated the 50th year of the city's governance of Griffy Lake, which was first full of water in 1924.

"We're celebrating the 50 years of management by cutting the ribbon on the new walkway at the causeway," said Steve Cotter, natural resources manager for the city parks department.

Visitors to the city nature preserve now have a walkway with a guardrail along Headley Road to keep them separated and safe from vehicle and bicycle traffic. A new accessible fishing pier can be accessed along the walkway. Plans call for a section of the dock to jut out further into the lake from the pier, Cotter said.

As with other outdoor preserves, Griffy Lake has gotten more use in the past two-plus years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cotter said. The improvements being made will put the preserve and lake in better condition to survive the next decades.

One of the improvements is a staircase on the south side of the new trail that will loop around the lake. Cotter said people are welcome to walk the trail that's been developed but requested that people don't venture off-trail, which can cause erosion and problems for adding future portions of the trail.

"We're concerned about the impact if people go all the way around the lake before the trail is completed," Cotter said, adding that there are steep sections that are "treacherous."

"We hope next year to finish the loop (trail) by building some new trail and by also connection some existing trail."

When the Griffy Loop Trail is completed, people will be able to access it from near the dam as well. A new staircase will be constructed so people can walk from the existing parking lot on Dunn Street up to the trail near the dam.

Trails east of the Headley Road causeway are being evaluated for possible improvements. The company that's constructing the new sections of trail will give recommendations for new trails in the east areas with the focus on creating loop trails and removing trails where it's too steep or too close to creeks, where erosion is much more likely to happen.

Currently, there are eight trails for people to travel. Other recreational options include fishing and boating in kayaks, canoes and on new stand-up paddleboards. The boathouse where rental boats are available will remain open through September and be open on weekends in October.

People interested in picnicking will notice upgraded picnic tables. There are also new doors on the restrooms and storeroom in the boathouse, Cotter said.

He hopes upgrades can be made in the parking lot to give boat trailers more room to maneuver but the design hasn't yet been developed.

What are the hours, options at Griffy Lake?

The Griffy Lake boathouse is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through August. The nature preserve is open daily, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There is no entrance fee for the preserve but a valid fishing licence is required for anyone fishing in the lake. Dogs must be on a leash; no swimming is allowed.

People can launch their private boats at the boat launch. Motors are limited to electric trolling motors only. For more about renting boats and launching permits, go to https://bit.ly/2JmCqfH.

