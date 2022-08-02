ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellettsville, IN

Pantry 279 mission continues, despite vandalism that disabled food delivery van

By Laura Lane
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
Let's start with the good news, because there isn't enough of that: Pantry 279's deliveries to children and their financially struggling families will continue this week, and food will be distributed four days as usual from the non-profit's Ellettsville pantry.

The bad news? A man vandalized Pantry 279's Dodge delivery van, a 2007 model purchased through donations and grants. He also cut the catalytic converter off a low-mileage car donated just two weeks ago, and stole five snack bags of sunflower seeds.

Security camera video shows a lone man at the pantry, located adjacent to Trinity Lutheran Church, from 3 until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The man tore a wooden board off a church picnic table and beat the van with it, breaking off the driver's side door handle and disabling the door, Pantry 279 Director Cindy Chavez said Monday afternoon. He propped the hood of the van open with a long table the pantry uses on food distribution days, tinkered with the motor and cut the battery cables.

Chavez and volunteers discovered the damage about 10 o'clock Saturday morning when they arrived to get food ready for the hundreds of people who would be coming for bags and boxes of fruit, vegetables, breakfast cereal, bread and more later in the day.

Chavez said the pantry provided food for 2,183 families, which included 7,088 people, this past June. That's the most since December 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

With neither vehicle operational, Chavez wondered how the pantry would deliver food for the last week of the children's summer food program. They deliver food to five locations, as far away as the Oolitic fire station in rural Lawrence County.

She posted the incident on social media along with a dark security camera picture of the suspect and one of the vandalized van. "Now, the last week of the (children's) program will most likely be canceled," she wrote. "The van is undriveable."

Enter Kevin Pruitt, pastor at Bloomington's Journey Baptist Church, who has loaned a van to the pantry until theirs is fixed. "He just handed us the keys and said. 'Here you go.' He said we can use it as long as we need it," Chavez said. "It's a gargantuan 12-passenger van. He took the seats out for us, and there's plenty of room."

She said another dozen people stepped up to offer their vans or pickups for use. She's thankful for that, yet disappointed someone would vandalize a charity that helps people secure food for their families."It was just meanness, and I guess maybe he was looking for something valuable," Chavez said. "But the thing is, we don't have anything that's valuable."

Chavez said if the man's intent was to steal the van, he didn't need to break the door handle off to get it open. Because the vehicle is never locked.

"We leave it unlocked, with some food in the back, for someone who really needs it who might come around when the pantry's not open," she said.

Comments / 1

 

