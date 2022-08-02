ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, GA

Rylee Mills doing double duty for Effingham County High School softball team

By Donald Heath
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixk8G_0h1U1cSW00

SPRINGFIELD — Rylee Mills doesn’t want to be known as a PO — pitcher only.

It’s a joke she shares with Effingham County High School’s first-year softball coach Brad Thompson. Many of her highlights during the last three years came on the mound, but last season, Mills’ pitching and hitting led to the recognition of three different letters: MVP of the region.

“Pitching, hitting, they’re both really fun,” Mills said about her dual role with the Rebels. “I guess if you’re on (playing well) in one thing and not on in the other, then the first one is more fun. If you’re on in both, then you’re just having a good time the whole time.”

Armed with a fastball and curve which she moves up and down, inside and out, Mills dominated as a pitcher en route to first-team, all-region honors as a freshman and sophomore.

Last year, as a junior playing first base when she wasn’t on the mound, she added a .340 batting average to her 1.32 earned-run average.

Softball: The top softball players to watch for in the Greater Savannah area for the 2022 season

Upgrades: Effingham, South Effingham teams will have synthetic turfs to defend

Basketball: Effingham, South Effingham basketball teams adjust to 35-second clock

Football: South Effingham, Effingham  set for acclimation period before adding pads

A year older, Mills, now a senior, brings leadership and camaraderie to a young team. She knows what it takes to win. ECHS is 64-21 with two region championships during her first three years.

“Rylee has been a gem,” Thompson said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever had a player quite like her. She is exactly what you want as a new head coach coming in a new area. She’s been so supportive, so coachable. I tell the girls all the time, if you’re uncoachable, you’re unemployable. With Rylee, you tell her one time and that’s the way it’s going to be done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42oyUQ_0h1U1cSW00

Mills, who played for Atlanta Premier in travel ball, made an impact early in her high school career. As a freshman, she earned a spot in the pitching rotation and throttled strong-hitting Apalachee during a 5-2 win in the second round of the GHSA state tournament, although ECHS lost the series two games to one.

“That game helped me as a pitcher,” Mills said. “I was able to trust myself more.”

In 2020, the Rebels placed second behind South Effingham in the region and won two rounds at state.

Last season, Mills, the team’s leadoff batter, directed an improbable turnaround. ECHS opened with four losses in five games, including a 9-1 mercy-rule setback to SEHS when Mills was forced to miss the game because of COVID protocols.

But in the next meeting with the Mustangs, Mills pitched a two-hitter and led the Rebels to a 2-1 win in eight innings — South’s only regular-season region loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjhKe_0h1U1cSW00

Despite being a No. 3 seed, ECHS entered the region tournament on a roll. Although the Rebels had been no-hit through seven innings, Mills kept her team in the game against Glynn Academy in the semifinals before Jennie Edinger’s grand slam provided a wild 5-1 victory.

The next day, in the rain, Mills turned in an 11-strikeout, no-walk performance in a 2-0 win over Richmond Hill for the region title.

“It was a fun season because we were able to come back,” Mills said. “We had some girls out because of COVID, but we had others step up and we were able to make it work.”

Her senior season begins with a scrimmage Aug. 3 against Wayne County before opening play for real Aug. 6 in a tournament at Greenbrier High School against Greenbrier and Pace Academy.

Mills said after high school she’d like to attend the College of Coastal Georgia and take up childhood education.

But first, the reigning MVP (and not PO) would like to turn letters into numbers.

“One year (in 2020), we made it to the Elite Eight but they didn’t take eight teams (for the final double-elimination state tournament) to Columbus that year,” Mills said. “I’d really like to make it to Columbus.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Rylee Mills doing double duty for Effingham County High School softball team

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

School zone speed cameras activated across Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are heading back to school, but their return impacts all drivers. That’s because multiple municipalities in the area are activating school zone speed cameras. But the rules aren’t the same from city to city, and some people are not happy about the cameras near...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Richmond Hill, GA
Local
Georgia Basketball
County
Effingham County, GA
Effingham County, GA
Sports
City
Springfield, GA
City
Columbus, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
wtoc.com

Vidalia City Schools, Toombs Co. students return to school Friday

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Back to school coverage continues with two neighboring schools heading back Friday in Toombs County and Vidalia City Schools. Just like we have been saying all week, it takes a little bit of time to adjust to the new year. The Superintendent says especially when dropping off and picking up the kids be patient – it will take about a week to get into the new routine.
VIDALIA, GA
Grice Connect

Good Morning, Statesboro!

Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Bananas’ ESPN series to air in 2 weeks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s exciting news for our neighbors on Victory Drive. The Savannah Bananas will soon be on the worldwide stage. Bananaland, an original series will premier Aug. 19 on ESPN+. Promoters say it will show why thousands are calling it the greatest show in baseball.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Thompson
Grice Connect

Optim Orthopedics officially breaks ground on new Statesboro facility

The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce held an “official” groundbreaking on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, for the new Optim Orthopedics 22,283-square-foot facility in Statesboro. Even though construction began in June, the chamber gathered Optim staff, doctors, leadership and the community to celebrate this momentous expansion. Watch the entire ceremony...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC Investigates obtained new documents from the Savannah-Chatham Public School District revealing more information about former JROTC instructor Harry Drayton Jr. He taught at Beach High School. Drayton turned himself into the Chatham County jail last month. Drayton was charged with child molestation and criminal attempt...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Firearm found at Screven County High School; 1 student in custody

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A firearm was recovered from a Screven County High School student, just two days after the start of the new school year. According to Superintendent Jim Thomson, at around 9:45 a.m. Screven County High School administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Softball Player#Double Duty#Basketball Teams#Coastal Carolina#Highschoolsports#Mvp
WSAV News 3

COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Cryptids of the South: The closest creatures to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a good cryptid story but where are the ones that supposedly reside close to home? Here’s a brief overview of the more popular legends in the Southern United States. The Altamaha-ha Thought to be located along the Atlamaha River, the exact origins of the Altamaha-ha (lovingly referred to as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
Savannah Tribune

Elevate Savannah Expands Program To DeRenne Middle School

Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term life changing relationships with urban youth, is excited to announce expansion to DeRenne Middle School. Launched in the Fall of 2019 at A.E. Beach High School, this rapidly growing student mentor program will begin the 2022 school year with representation in all levels of the Savannah-Chatham County Schools. Due to the program’s success, they have expanded their team and their reach, to launch their first classroom at DeRenne Middle School starting this Fall.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
blufftontoday.com

Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent

Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
wtoc.com

Former Ga. state representative sentenced for stalking charges

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Georgia state representative from Tattnall County has been sentenced for stalking in Bulloch County. Delvis Dutton was charged in April 2021 with stalking and trespassing at the home of a former employee and trying to contact the employee. He was also charged with placing a Wi-Fi camera outside her home.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Family, dedication fuel Georgia onion grower’s success

Hard work and a do-it-yourself attitude helped make McLain Farms Inc. a successful grower of Vidalia sweet onions. Exponentially rising costs, however, press the business, which has grown onions since the mid-1980s. Brothers Brett and Rusty McLain and their spouses run the Lyons, Georgia, farming operation of 400 acres of...
VIDALIA, GA
wtoc.com

Volunteers help out with first day of school in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The school day has officially started and the new year is now underway in Liberty County. Not only are all of the students inside with the teachers but also they have extra volunteers to help out today. It always takes a little extra time to...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy