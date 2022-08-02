Community Roundup: Rieman named AVP, Commercial Loan Officer

Rieman named AVP, commercial loan officer

FREMONT — Chip VanDette, SVP, chief lending officer, has announced the promotion of Zachary Rieman to assistant vice president commercial loan officer for the Fremont area. “I am excited to see Zachary continue to grow and thrive here at Croghan. I know he will strive to provide the best for our commercial customers in his new position,” stated VanDette.

Rieman began his career at Croghan as an intern for the credit department. After graduation, he accepted a position as a credit analyst, later accepting a manager position in the commercial lending department.

He attended The Ohio State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree, majoring in accounting and minoring in business analytics. Alongside his degree, Rieman has completed profit mastery courses with the Ohio Small Business Development Centers.

Originally from Sebewaing, Michigan, Rieman has spent most of his childhood in the Fremont and Clyde area. He has two brothers, Collin and Carson, and recently became engaged to his fiancé, Tori.

St. Ann's Scouts plan newspaper drive

FREMONT — St. Ann's Scout Troop 339 will have a magazine and newspaper drive Saturday and Sunday at St. Ann's Church parking lot, West State Street at Rawson Avenue. The Scouts will be loading the newspapers and magazines from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 8:30 a.m. until noon Sunday. The magazines need to be kept separate from the newspapers.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from all their paper drives this year will again be donated to Food for the Poor.

Any boy between the ages of 11 and 17 interested in joining the troop may call Denny Setzler, Scoutmaster, at 419-332-2318.

First National Bank announces staff changes

BELLEVUE — Dean Miller, president and CEO of First National Bank announced thee following staffing change and new hires within the bank:

• Doug Brisendine has accepted the position of branch manager of the Port Clinton office. He has been the assistant branch manager for Port Clinton since July 2021.

• Jessica Szuch has been promoted to lead teller of the Port Clinton and Put-In-Bay offices. She has been with the company since October 2020.

• Kyann Hay is assuming the role of accounting clerk in the Bellevue main office. She has been with the bank since 2017, starting out as a customer service representative. She moved up to be the branch manager at Clyde and then transferred to the Bellevue main office.

• Daniel Potts has accepted the role of loan operations clerk. Potts has been a teller at the Bellevue main office since September 2021.

• Ceilia Fitzgerald is a new credit trainee. She brings experience in sales and well as business development. She received her bachelor's degree in business management from St. John Fisher College.

• John MacDonald is the new branch manager for the Bellevue main office. MacDonald brings more than 20 years of combined banking and business management experience. He received a bachelor's degree in organizational development from Spring Arbor University.

Schade wins 2022 Flower Show at library

FREMONT - The 2022 People’s Choice Flower Show took place at Birchard Public Library. The Whispering Meadows Garden Club members displayed arrangements and people cast ballots for their favorite arrangements.

First place went to Betty Schade for One Tiny Turtle. Second place went to Christine Michael for The Littlest Mermaid and third place was a tie. Winners in third were Vee Reifsnyder for Classic Trains and Susan Eberhard for There was An Old Pirate Who Swallowed A Map.

Lindsey man joins Ohio’s 'Saved by the Belt' Club

FREMONT — Lindsey resident Justin C. Damschroder joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ohio 590 in Sandusky County on May 15. Ohio Highway Patrol Lieutenant Angel R. Burgos, Fremont Post commander, presented him with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Justin is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Burgos said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.” Provisional data from 2021 shows 565 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

For up-to-date statistics and information on safety belts, log onto the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard at https://www.safetybeltdashboard.ohio.gov/. The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies.

Damschroder also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.