How the first day of padded practices looked for the Benedictine and Jenkins football teams

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago

The normal quiet of a sunrise on the Benedictine campus was broken on Monday morning as the defending GHSA Class 4A state champion Cadets held their first padded practice of the season at Father Albert Bickerstaff Field.

Music blasted over the speakers as position coaches worked their players through drills, and coach Danny Britt was well equipped with a microphone to get his message across with a sense of urgency when needed.

Britt starts his 12th season at the helm of the BC program with three state championships under his belt. After winning Class 2A titles in 2014 and 2016, BC closed out the season with 13 straight victories last season, beating Carver-Columbus 35-28 to win the title in Atlanta last December.

"The first day with pads is always special because you can get that contact going, and that's what football is all about," Britt said. "We work a lot of 7-on-7 stuff over the summer, but that's a slightly watered-down version of the game. Now we get a chance to see what our guys have inside them."

Luke Kromenhoek shows off arm, connects with Za'Quan Bryan

The Cadets looked good in the workout. Junior quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, who has committed to play at Florida State , showed off a strong arm and connected several times with senior Za'Quan Bryan, who has committed to Minnesota .

Kromenhoek is looking forward to getting his first varsity start behind center after backing up Holden Geriner, now playing at Auburn, last year.

"It's great to finally be in pads; I love the contact," said Kromenhoek, who was a standout as a safety and tight end in the title run in 2021. "We're all excited about getting started and growing as a team."

Bryan, who had 95 receptions for 1,376 yards and 15 total touchdowns last year, said it was a strange feeling to realize this is his final year of high school football.

"I was definitely reflecting on my time here, and it hurts a little bit thinking this will be my last year playing for BC and coach Britt," Bryan said. "So I definitely want to go out by giving everything I have for this team. We've got a lot of talent and want to win it all again."

Georgia recruit Tavion Gadson to announce committment

A few miles down the road, Jenkins — BC's opponent for opening night on Aug. 19 at Memorial Stadium — held its first workout in the afternoon with head coach Tony Welch starting his second season leading the Warriors program.

"We've been trying to get physical just practicing with our helmets, but it's a different type of physical when you put the pads on," Welch said. "We already know what our veterans can do, but now we're going to find out about our younger players. We've got 32 freshmen that can help this team — if not early, then later on in the year."

That freshman class includes linemen Camron Thompson, who has an offer from Kentucky, and Carlton Hall, who has offers from Western Kentucky and Kentucky.

Senior running back Joshua Pridgen is coming off a season where he rushed for 1,087 yards and 12 scores. The Warriors have a game changer on defense in lineman Tavion Gadson, who has narrowed his top five schools to Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida State and Minnesota. Welch said Gadson is set to announce his commitment in the week leading up to the opener against Benedictine.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: How the first day of padded practices looked for the Benedictine and Jenkins football teams

