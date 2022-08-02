News Briefs: Exchange Club gives 'fun bags' to 75 children

Exchange Club gives 'fun bags' to 75 kids

FREMONT — The Fremont Exchange Club distributed “Summer Fun Bags’ on July 19 for 75 children at the Village House. Items in the fun bags included sunglasses, water bottles, bubbles, sidewalk chalk, beach towels, sunblock, drink mix, jump ropes, kid cookbooks and diapers.

Fremont school board to meet Aug. 9 and 10

FREMONT — The Fremont City Board of Education will have special meetings at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 at the Administration Building in the Superintendent's Conference Room, 500 W. State St., Suite A.

The purpose of the special meetings will be to go into executive session to consider the appointment of a public employee or official. No board action is expected during the meetings.

Women's Connection to meet Aug. 9

FREMONT — Fremont Area Women’s Connection will meet at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at The Victor Event Center, 2270 Hayes Ave. (formerly Anjulina’s).

All women are invited to attend the luncheon and the program that will include Peggy Courtney and Tom Hoffman from Sandusky County Positive People.

Guest speaker Tiffany Blevins from Monroe, Ohio, will share her life story that includes a “night of horror and choices." Cost of the luncheon is $14 and reservations are needed by Thursday by calling or texting Donna at 419-680-2251 or emailing Carrol at fawcluncheon@gmail.com.

Reservations as well as any necessary cancellations must be reported in the same way.

Woodmore school board to meet Wednesday

ELMORE — The Woodmore Local Schools Board of Education has rescheduled its August regular board meeting. The meeting will now be 6 p.m. Wednesday at the high school media center, 633 Fremont St. The agenda will be distributed Monday. For more information, call 419-862-1060.

Woodmore Local Schools also will have a public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 Special Education Part B-IDEA Federal grant funding at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the beginning of the monthly board meeting. At the hearing, information on the annual special education budget will be made available for discussion and comments from the general public will be allowed.

In addition, a separate hearing will be held immediately following the Special Education Part B-IDEA hearing regarding the remaining federal grants with public comments permitted.

Trinity UMC plans ice cream social

FREMONT — Trinity United Methodist Church will have its annual ice cream social from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Attendees may eat under the tent at 204 N. Wayne St. or pick up items at the drive-thru lane off Wayne Street.

The menu will include Root’s shredded chicken, sloppy joe and grilled quarter pound hot dogs, spinach salad, potato salad, baked beans, pie and Tofts ice cream. Gift baskets for a silent auction will also take place.