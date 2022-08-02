ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Do you see yourself in these back-to-school photos from the 1930s to 1970 in Jacksonville?

By Matt Soergel, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
For decades of Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville Journal photographers, the first day of school was something to really look forward to.

Why not? If they had children themselves, the youngins were out of the house after a long summer and back at class.

Even better, the day made for some great photos:

Of eager kids. Nervous kids. Crying kids. Kids all spruced up for their new school, their new classmates and teachers.

The newspaper's archive is loaded with fine photos of that momentous day over the decades, so we're splitting them up into two parts, leading up to Duval County's first day of classes Aug. 15.

Next week will feature photos from the mid-1970s into the early years of this century. This week covers the time between the 1930s and 1970.

And who knows, you might spot yourself or someone you know somewhere in there.

