Jacksonville, FL

State Rep. Davis, City Council vet Gaffney meet in Jacksonville's Senate District 5 primary

By Steve Patterson, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

State Rep. Tracie Davis and City Council member Reggie Gaffney are competing to be the Democratic nominee for the state Senate seat representing most of Jacksonville, a bigger job than either has captured before.

“I’ve never had the kind of support I have,” said Davis, who since 2016 has represented state House District 13, which has about a third of the population of the roughly 525,000-person Senate district.

The former special-education teacher and elections official said she’s used the time to develop relationships with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers as well as interests that deal regularly with the Legislature.

Despite her party being perpetually in the minority in the Legislature, Davis said those relationships helped her shepherd ideas she supported into law, such as a measure passed this year that removed statutes of limitation on prosecuting human trafficking and rape of minors.

“I’ve been doing the job,” said Davis, 52, who said she would concentrate especially on maintaining voting rights and reproductive rights and closing health disparities affecting parts of Jacksonville. She said she’d work to advance quality education and business initiatives benefitting the region and would focus on issues surrounding sexual assault.

Gaffney, who would have been term-limited out of his council seat next year if he weren’t resigning to seek state office, said he’d use “a servant heart” and his knowledge of community needs to work on problems ranging from keeping housing affordable to protecting clean water and managing mental health needs.

Gaffney has had a 30-year career in mental health, operating the nonprofit Community Rehabilitation Center on North Pearl Street and a related LLC, Community Rehabilitation Center Transportation . CRC was one of several nonprofits to whom former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown in May pleaded guilty to falsifying donations, but neither Gaffney nor CRC were charged with taking part in that. Between CRC and the transportation company the businesses have about 125 employees, Gaffney said, and have given him firsthand experience with challenges employers face.

“You’ve got to make sure you don’t overburden businesses,” said the councilman, who said he wants to pursue incentives that would encourage developers to build more affordable housing.

Gaffney, 63, said he’s also interested in getting the best results possible from state policies affecting health care nonprofits serving the needy.

“What can we do to take care of the least of these,” he asked rhetorically.

The contested Senate district covers most of Jacksonville inside Interstate 295 as well as Westside neighborhoods extending to the First Coast Expressway. The open seat had been held by Sen. Audrey Gibson, who in June entered Jacksonville’s mayoral race.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Binod Kumar in the general election.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: State Rep. Davis, City Council vet Gaffney meet in Jacksonville's Senate District 5 primary

