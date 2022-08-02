A new grocery store is coming to the former Toys R Us. Updates on Wegmans, Lidl and more.

For the last four years, a Toys R Us building, royal blue with bright yellow piping, has sat empty at the back of a parking lot in Christiana save for a few Halloween store cameos.

That's now about to change. An Asian specialty foods market called Hung Vuong is preparing to move into the space. New Castle County issued permits for Hung Vuong in June.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Hung Vuong has four existing locations: two in Philadelphia and in Mayfair, Pennsylvania and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. It sells products from a number of Asian supply companies as well as some American products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables.

The Christiana Toys R Us was the last Toys R Us in Delaware. It was among the stores the company closed in the spring of 2018 after announcing a full nationwide shutdown. The Toys R Us brand is now reemerging inside Macy's department stores ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Hung Vuong kicks off our list of grocery stores expected to open soon in Delaware. Here are the latest updates.

Wegmans

Location: Lancaster Pike (Route 48) and Centre Road (Route 141) in Greenville

Crews recently installed signs at the Wegmans under construction in Greenville . The company has said the store will open this fall, but has not offered a more specific timetable.

Accompanying Wegmans in the redeveloped Barley Mill Plaza will be First Watch, McGlynns Pub, La Tolteca and a coffee shop with yoga classes called karma KAFFE.

Lidl

Location: Pulaski Highway and Salem Church Road in Bear

More than two years after Lidl received approval to build its third Delaware store, it's still unclear when the German grocer's Bear location will open.

Construction of the store has appeared complete since the middle of last year, but the store is "still in the planning phase," according to company spokesperson Chandler Spivey.

Spivey said last month Lidl expects to "have more of an update over the coming months."

Aldi

Location: Route 113 in Millsboro

The German grocer began construction earlier this year in the Peninsula Crossing shopping center. Aldi will be between Lowe's and PetSmart. It is slated to open later this year, according to Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson.

Location: Route 113 in Milford

Opening date: 2022

Aldi is also coming to the Milford Plaza shopping center, the company confirmed to multiple outlets . It will take over space used by a former Save A Lot and a Sherwin-Williams and is expected to open by the end of the year. Sherwin-Williams agreed to move to another spot in the shopping center to make room for Aldi.

At a Milford City Council meeting last year, a representative from Milford Plaza owner Tsionas Management said Marshalls shared interest in filling the shopping center's former Peebles store if Aldi also came. But a Marshalls has not been officially announced.

Redner's Fresh Market

Location: Fernmoor’s Vineyards Community, near the Five Points intersection in Lewes

The long-awaited Redner's Fresh Market is preparing for a fall opening after several pandemic-related delays, the Cape Gazette reported.

The store will be Redner's Fresh Market brand, a smaller-format grocery store featuring locally grown products.

Parivaar Supermarket

Location: Route 40 near New Castle

The Indian grocery store at Route 273 and Churchmans Road is preparing to open a second location. It will be in part of the former Pathmark in the shopping center opposite the New Castle Airport. Planet Fitness moved into the left side of the Pathmark in 2018.

