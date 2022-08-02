ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Online | The News Journal

A new grocery store is coming to the former Toys R Us. Updates on Wegmans, Lidl and more.

By Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

For the last four years, a Toys R Us building, royal blue with bright yellow piping, has sat empty at the back of a parking lot in Christiana save for a few Halloween store cameos.

That's now about to change. An Asian specialty foods market called Hung Vuong is preparing to move into the space. New Castle County issued permits for Hung Vuong in June.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Hung Vuong has four existing locations: two in Philadelphia and in Mayfair, Pennsylvania and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. It sells products from a number of Asian supply companies as well as some American products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables.

The Christiana Toys R Us was the last Toys R Us in Delaware. It was among the stores the company closed in the spring of 2018 after announcing a full nationwide shutdown. The Toys R Us brand is now reemerging inside Macy's department stores ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Hung Vuong kicks off our list of grocery stores expected to open soon in Delaware. Here are the latest updates.

Wegmans

Location: Lancaster Pike (Route 48) and Centre Road (Route 141) in Greenville

Crews recently installed signs at the Wegmans under construction in Greenville . The company has said the store will open this fall, but has not offered a more specific timetable.

Accompanying Wegmans in the redeveloped Barley Mill Plaza will be First Watch, McGlynns Pub, La Tolteca and a coffee shop with yoga classes called karma KAFFE.

Lidl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9qhJ_0h1U1Qog00

Location: Pulaski Highway and Salem Church Road in Bear

More than two years after Lidl received approval to build its third Delaware store, it's still unclear when the German grocer's Bear location will open.

Construction of the store has appeared complete since the middle of last year, but the store is "still in the planning phase," according to company spokesperson Chandler Spivey.

Spivey said last month Lidl expects to "have more of an update over the coming months."

Aldi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrOIY_0h1U1Qog00

Location: Route 113 in Millsboro

The German grocer began construction earlier this year in the Peninsula Crossing shopping center. Aldi will be between Lowe's and PetSmart. It is slated to open later this year, according to Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson.

Location: Route 113 in Milford

Opening date: 2022

Aldi is also coming to the Milford Plaza shopping center, the company confirmed to multiple outlets . It will take over space used by a former Save A Lot and a Sherwin-Williams and is expected to open by the end of the year. Sherwin-Williams agreed to move to another spot in the shopping center to make room for Aldi.

At a Milford City Council meeting last year, a representative from Milford Plaza owner Tsionas Management said Marshalls shared interest in filling the shopping center's former Peebles store if Aldi also came. But a Marshalls has not been officially announced.

Redner's Fresh Market

Location: Fernmoor’s Vineyards Community, near the Five Points intersection in Lewes

The long-awaited Redner's Fresh Market is preparing for a fall opening after several pandemic-related delays, the Cape Gazette reported.

The store will be Redner's Fresh Market brand, a smaller-format grocery store featuring locally grown products.

Parivaar Supermarket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oz9rB_0h1U1Qog00

Location: Route 40 near New Castle

The Indian grocery store at Route 273 and Churchmans Road is preparing to open a second location. It will be in part of the former Pathmark in the shopping center opposite the New Castle Airport. Planet Fitness moved into the left side of the Pathmark in 2018.

Like knowing what stores, restaurants and developments are coming and going in Delaware? Join our Facebook group What's Going There in Delaware and subscribe to our What's Going There in Delaware newsletter .

Contact Brandon Holveck at bholveck@delawareonline.com . Follow him on Twitter @holveck_brandon .

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: A new grocery store is coming to the former Toys R Us. Updates on Wegmans, Lidl and more.

Comments / 12

Related
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Dog left for dead; Owners sought

Delaware authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a dog on the side of a road near Dover. The dog was left in a crate in tall weeds off of North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass. Officials say she was clinging to life when she was...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Store#New Jersey#Grocery#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Asian#American#The Christiana Toys R Us#Macy#Wegmans Location#Greenville Crews#First Watch
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater

  A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. “We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
CLAYMONT, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Manny Moe and Jack statue getting new home

(Photo courtesy of John Medkeff, Jr.) The Manny, Moe and Jack statue that spent decades atop of Prices Corner Pep Boys store is getting a new home. A spokesperson for the company said the statue is in “safe keeping” and will be “getting a new home at one of Pep Boys’ Distribution Centers.”
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs

  Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
WHYY

Delaware beach bacteria warnings lifted

Despite this week’s scorching heat, beachgoers at a handful of Delaware beaches had been warned not to spend too much time in the water. That’s because high levels of bacteria had been detected in parts of the state’s most popular ocean spots in Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany beaches.
abc27.com

Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Powerball winner: Single ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $206.9M jackpot

HARRISBURG, Pa. - One Pennsylvania resident woke up a winner Thursday after a single ticket matched all six numbers in last night’s Powerball drawing. The winner of the Aug. 3 drawing will claim a jackpot worth $206.9 million, with a chas value of $122.3 million. The winning numbers for...
delawaretoday.com

Historic Odessa Is a Journey to the Past in the First State

Historic Odessa secured an endowment to sustain many historic sites and future programs including tours and school field trips. Tucked just a few minutes from the hustle of Middletown lies a town preserved in time. Odessa, located in southern New Castle County, is named after the Ukrainian port city of the same name. The name was changed in the 19th century. Previously the town was known as Cantwell’s Bridge.
ODESSA, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy