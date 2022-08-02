Buckle up, Delaware – it's getting hot again. What you need to know about this heat wave

The weeklong reprieve from Delaware's excessive heat last month is proving short-lived, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s this week.

On Wednesday, temperatures will likely hover around 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. While that's higher than "daily normals" – the agency considers mid-to-upper 80s about average for this time of year – the heat shouldn't feel overly oppressive.

The heat index on Wednesday, which combines temperature and humidity to estimate what it will actually feel like outside, should remain close to the predicted temperature.

Thursday, however, is expected to reach a near-record temperature of 96 degrees, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon. According to historical weather data from New Castle County, the highest recorded temperature on Aug. 4 was 96 degrees.

The heat index will make it feel more like 102 to 104 in the state, the National Weather Service said.

On Friday, temperatures will also hover in the mid-90s, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will feel like 102, the weather agency said. The heat advisory is in effect Thursday and Friday.

Saturday through Monday are expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s before cooling slightly next week, the National Weather Service predicts.

Though Thursday and Friday will be hot, it's far from the highest ever recorded temperature of 110 in Millsboro on July 21, 1930. Coincidentally, the Sussex County town also had the lowest ever recorded temperature of -17, on Jan. 17, 1893, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This week's weather comes about a week-and-a-half after much of the U.S. felt excruciating temperatures, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue several excessive heat warnings.

While NOAA's drought monitor currently shows only about 18% of the state under drought conditions – with all locations in Sussex County – the National Weather Service said this week's heat "isn't good news for ongoing drought concerns."

The drought monitor shows more than 80% of New Jersey and almost 47% of Pennsylvania under drought conditions.

During heatwaves, weather officials urge residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned rooms and stay out of the sun as much as possible.

