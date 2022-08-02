ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

Martinsville football holds first practice: 'They're just hungry'

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iil71_0h1U1OIS00

The leaves are far from turning, but Monday marked the first official day of practice of the fall sports season.

For Martinsville's football team, there isn't much of a transition. The entire summer has been filled with offseason workouts and scrimmages, simulating much of what's yet to come. But even then, with 18 days until kickoff against Bedford North Lawrence, the team is winding up to accelerate into a new gear.

Working in his third season as the Artesians' head coach, Brian Dugger already sees a lot of hunger from this year's group after getting a taste of success during 2021's 7-5 season that ended in a second consecutive trip to the sectional championship game.

"They're just hungry," Dugger said. "I think they continue to make steps and I think they're ready to take the next step. Expectations are high for us here. We feel very confident in our ability to be successful this year. At the same time, we haven't played anybody. It's really about us, doing the right things and getting better each week still. We have set lofty goals and it's our plan to fulfill those."

Finding the X-Factor

Starting quarterback Tyler Adkins' abilities are obvious, but who else on the Martinsville offense can prove to be a difference maker? Last season it was wide receiver Chase Mabry. The former Artesian shattered the single-season reception record (98) while being responsible for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Who might be able to make a similar impact? Garrett Skaggs, who had 44 receptions for 625 yards and seven touchdowns last year, is an option. Filling what was Mabry's role last season, the senior is likely to see a lot of passes come his way. Fellow wideout Luke Cheatham is another. Cheatham has been a reliable target since entering the starting lineup, nabbing back-to-back 30-plus reception seasons. Then, of course, there's running back Brayden Shrake, who ran wild during the latter half of the 2021 season and is looking to have a feature role in 2022.

Given the options, Dugger believes it could be a different person on any given Friday, but if he had to single one out, it'd be Shrake.

"Truthfully, with as many skills as we have, I think it could be someone different every week," Dugger said. "Luke Cheatham and Garrett Skaggs are two of the starters (wider receiver) with Tyler...but I really expect Brayden to have a big year. He's a kid that filled in late. As things got started, he really took off and he really gets better every day back there."

Sorting out the backfield

Shrake's ability in the backfield proved to be a difference maker for the Artesians late in the season. It's no coincidence that as soon as the run game started to open up, the entire offense flowed in a way it hadn't really before. A brunt of the work was taken off Adkins shoulders, who dialed up completions, and touchdowns, at a more efficient rate.

Unlocking that type of balance proved to be a key for Martinsville, who predicates itself on taking what the defense gives, during their path to the sectional championship game.

"When we're able to run the ball, that's going to open things up," Dugger said. "You look late in the year when our offense really started clicking, a lot of that had to do with, we're running for over 100 yards. We're still throwing really well, but when teams have to respect our run that changes everything."

While Shrake is expected to take the bulk of the carries, the junior will also be playing on the defensive side of the ball, where he collected 49 tackles last year. Giving 100% both ways is enough to tire anyone out. Finding others to give him the occasional rest is important. The Artesians think they've found that with junior Trey Barnard and freshman Lucas Dewey.

"Trey Bernard will be a kid that we really like back there, he's got some speed and he played a little defense for us last year," Dugger said. "We also really like freshmen Lucas Dewey. He's a kid that has done a really good job of getting reps as a freshman. He's not gonna be the kid that gets a ton of reps on Friday night, but, you know, come in, get a couple carries here there, a couple series, and just kind of give us a little extra depth."

Player to watch

As evident from scrimmages and the team's first practice session, sophomore Josh Jones is going to play a big factor for Martinsville's offense this season.

Jones will be fulfilling the duties of H-back, something Dugger has wanted since he's started at Martinsville, but hasn't had, at least until now. The role of the H-back is similar to that of a tight end. However, they're typically lined up behind the line of scrimmage. So, there's a lot of blocking, pass catching and even some carries that come at the position.

Ultimately, Dugger and the coaching staff believe Jones will help the team's offensive attack be even more dynamic.

"He's (Jones') a little bit more of a traditional H-back that we haven't had since I've been here that I think's gonna really open our offense up and cause some problems for teams," Dugger said. "He's a guy that can split out and a guy that can also play with his hand on the ground a little bit. So, you know, it's gonna be kind of fun to see what he can do."

The sophomore impressed coaches last season, and Dugger was torn on whether to play him varsity or not. Ultimately, they decided to unleash his talent this season.

"He's one of those kids that you looked at and said, 'Could he play as a freshman? Could he not?'" he said. "We wanted to keep that (freshman) group together so they could gel as a class. He's one of those guys that's built really well, runs well, catches well. He just does a lot of things really well...the sky's the limit for him."

Looking ahead

This Friday the Artesians will host their annual Red-Blue Scrimmage, with the varsity taking the field around 7 p.m. The following Friday, August 12, Martinsville will travel to Columbus to scrimmage Columbus East at 7 p.m. Then August 19 the team will have its opening kickoff as they travel to Bedford to play the Stars, also starting at 7 p.m.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Indiana basketball recruiting: 2023 4-star guard decommits from Purdue

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 four-star guard from Montverde Academy, decommits from Purdue, as Indiana basketball was one of two other schools to offer the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Though he received many offers as a sophomore at McCutcheon High School, Gibbs-Lawhorn is reopening up his recruiting and, hopefully, considering the Hoosiers as one of his top schools.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana men’s basketball: Does the ‘Must Get’ recruit exist?

Xavier Booker, the No. 3 boys basketball player in the class of 2023, committed to Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans last week. This announcement has generated pages upon pages of some of the worst Indiana-related message boarding because Booker plays just up the road at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, earning him the label of a ‘must get’ from the perpetually Mad portion of the fanbase.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Back 9 Golf to open in downtown Indy

A much-anticipated, $30 million golf and entertainment venue will open Friday on the near southwest side of downtown Indianapolis. Back 9 Golf & Entertainment features a three-story golf range with 75 climate-controlled golf bays, restaurant and a 550-person music pavilion. “We’re hoping our venue is the first of many that choose to come this way, and we want to keep visitors in downtown Indy,” said Director of Operations Patrick Dugan.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinsville, IN
Martinsville, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
Martinsville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Martinsville, IN
Football
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky

Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
LEXINGTON, KY
newsnowdc.com

Shannon Rae Keenan, 48, Bloomington

Shannon Rae Keenan, 48, of Bloomington, died Sunday, July 31, at her home. She was born June 25, 1974, to Kenneth and Carol (Hurt) Maier. She was raised by her mother and sister. Shannon grew up playing basketball, volleyball, and cheerleading. She moved to Jasper with her family in 1986...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Football Team#American Football#Bedford North Lawrence#Artesian
wbiw.com

Obituary: Wayne Kidd

Wayne Kidd, 67, of Bedford, went home to be with the Lord peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Wayne County Kentucky July 28, 1955, to his loving parents Hulen D. Kidd and Myra Estelle (Morrow)Kidd Rush. His wife of 32 years, Tammy (Stone) Kidd, survives him.
BEDFORD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
963xke.com

Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Ultimate Unexplained

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
indyschild.com

6 Play Dates that Adults Will Enjoy

Parents, grab your bestie and load up the kids, because play dates aren’t just for the little ones anymore! Here are some local cafes and play spaces that the grown-ups will like visiting, too. Birdies. 632 IN-32, Westfield. Kids (and kids-at-heart) will love playing a round of mini golf...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
moderncampground.com

Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership

The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
PENDLETON, IN
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

1K+
Followers
894
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy