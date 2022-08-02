Martinsville football holds first practice: 'They're just hungry'

The leaves are far from turning, but Monday marked the first official day of practice of the fall sports season.

For Martinsville's football team, there isn't much of a transition. The entire summer has been filled with offseason workouts and scrimmages, simulating much of what's yet to come. But even then, with 18 days until kickoff against Bedford North Lawrence, the team is winding up to accelerate into a new gear.

Working in his third season as the Artesians' head coach, Brian Dugger already sees a lot of hunger from this year's group after getting a taste of success during 2021's 7-5 season that ended in a second consecutive trip to the sectional championship game.

"They're just hungry," Dugger said. "I think they continue to make steps and I think they're ready to take the next step. Expectations are high for us here. We feel very confident in our ability to be successful this year. At the same time, we haven't played anybody. It's really about us, doing the right things and getting better each week still. We have set lofty goals and it's our plan to fulfill those."

Finding the X-Factor

Starting quarterback Tyler Adkins' abilities are obvious, but who else on the Martinsville offense can prove to be a difference maker? Last season it was wide receiver Chase Mabry. The former Artesian shattered the single-season reception record (98) while being responsible for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Who might be able to make a similar impact? Garrett Skaggs, who had 44 receptions for 625 yards and seven touchdowns last year, is an option. Filling what was Mabry's role last season, the senior is likely to see a lot of passes come his way. Fellow wideout Luke Cheatham is another. Cheatham has been a reliable target since entering the starting lineup, nabbing back-to-back 30-plus reception seasons. Then, of course, there's running back Brayden Shrake, who ran wild during the latter half of the 2021 season and is looking to have a feature role in 2022.

Given the options, Dugger believes it could be a different person on any given Friday, but if he had to single one out, it'd be Shrake.

"Truthfully, with as many skills as we have, I think it could be someone different every week," Dugger said. "Luke Cheatham and Garrett Skaggs are two of the starters (wider receiver) with Tyler...but I really expect Brayden to have a big year. He's a kid that filled in late. As things got started, he really took off and he really gets better every day back there."

Sorting out the backfield

Shrake's ability in the backfield proved to be a difference maker for the Artesians late in the season. It's no coincidence that as soon as the run game started to open up, the entire offense flowed in a way it hadn't really before. A brunt of the work was taken off Adkins shoulders, who dialed up completions, and touchdowns, at a more efficient rate.

Unlocking that type of balance proved to be a key for Martinsville, who predicates itself on taking what the defense gives, during their path to the sectional championship game.

"When we're able to run the ball, that's going to open things up," Dugger said. "You look late in the year when our offense really started clicking, a lot of that had to do with, we're running for over 100 yards. We're still throwing really well, but when teams have to respect our run that changes everything."

While Shrake is expected to take the bulk of the carries, the junior will also be playing on the defensive side of the ball, where he collected 49 tackles last year. Giving 100% both ways is enough to tire anyone out. Finding others to give him the occasional rest is important. The Artesians think they've found that with junior Trey Barnard and freshman Lucas Dewey.

"Trey Bernard will be a kid that we really like back there, he's got some speed and he played a little defense for us last year," Dugger said. "We also really like freshmen Lucas Dewey. He's a kid that has done a really good job of getting reps as a freshman. He's not gonna be the kid that gets a ton of reps on Friday night, but, you know, come in, get a couple carries here there, a couple series, and just kind of give us a little extra depth."

Player to watch

As evident from scrimmages and the team's first practice session, sophomore Josh Jones is going to play a big factor for Martinsville's offense this season.

Jones will be fulfilling the duties of H-back, something Dugger has wanted since he's started at Martinsville, but hasn't had, at least until now. The role of the H-back is similar to that of a tight end. However, they're typically lined up behind the line of scrimmage. So, there's a lot of blocking, pass catching and even some carries that come at the position.

Ultimately, Dugger and the coaching staff believe Jones will help the team's offensive attack be even more dynamic.

"He's (Jones') a little bit more of a traditional H-back that we haven't had since I've been here that I think's gonna really open our offense up and cause some problems for teams," Dugger said. "He's a guy that can split out and a guy that can also play with his hand on the ground a little bit. So, you know, it's gonna be kind of fun to see what he can do."

The sophomore impressed coaches last season, and Dugger was torn on whether to play him varsity or not. Ultimately, they decided to unleash his talent this season.

"He's one of those kids that you looked at and said, 'Could he play as a freshman? Could he not?'" he said. "We wanted to keep that (freshman) group together so they could gel as a class. He's one of those guys that's built really well, runs well, catches well. He just does a lot of things really well...the sky's the limit for him."

Looking ahead

This Friday the Artesians will host their annual Red-Blue Scrimmage, with the varsity taking the field around 7 p.m. The following Friday, August 12, Martinsville will travel to Columbus to scrimmage Columbus East at 7 p.m. Then August 19 the team will have its opening kickoff as they travel to Bedford to play the Stars, also starting at 7 p.m.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.