Purdue grad fulfills desire to help in Peace Corps

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. − A call to action is what one West Lafayette man heard after his May 2021 graduation from Purdue University.

Jackson Sills, a native Hoosier and West Lafayette citizen since 2017, always felt the need to expand his horizons while simultaneously helping people. This led him to submit an application to join the Peace Corps.

After more than 15 months of waiting - due to the COVID-19 pandemic - after submitting his application, Sills has departed for Uganda as of Friday. Sills is one of the first Peace Corps volunteers traveling internationally for his service since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sills grew up with his family owning a farm and around organizations such as 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA). His background led him to pursue his undergraduate degree in agriculture business with a focus in commodity marketing.

"My parents ask me (why I decided to join) everyday," Sills said. "Growing up (with an) ag-background, 4-H, FFA, these were huge in my life and kind of gave me a service mindset. I remember there's a quote from the FFA creed I always like to use: 'Less need for charity, but more of it when needed.'"

In addition to his time with 4-H and FFA, Sills' experience through Purdue's study abroad programs also inspired him to continue his travel and cultural experiences; such as when he lived in Australia for six months.

"I really fell in love with the idea of engaging with other cultures," Sills said. "As well as kind of broadening my horizons, seeing more of the world and just being a more worldly, understanding person."

Sills will live in Uganda for the next two years. His volunteer work will focus on agricultural development.

"It's gonna be a little bit of everything," Sills said. "A lot of one-on-on interaction with the people over there...I am going to be supporting agricultural endeavors. Going to be encouraging entrepreneurial ideas, empowering women and children and a little bit of HIV prevention and things like that."

The process leading up to traveling to Uganda for the Peace Corps was not quick-and-easy, according to Sills. Visas, vaccines and long waiting periods were all in abundance.

"For a month, I was going to different doctors, an optometrist, everything to get medically cleared," Sills said. "I'd already been legally cleared, just like any job really...I had to get a series of vaccinations. I think I got a total of six vaccinations. I'll start on malaria pills here shortly.

"...The way they do it is its a three-month visa and they extend that once we get a little bit more settled into the country and get through the training process."

Volunteers of the Peace Corps are provided food, housing and money equal to the citizens of the country they are visiting, according to Sills. This close proximity in terms of location and means allows for deep personal connections to form between volunteers and the countries' citizens.

"Food, housing, all that, is pretty well provided for us," Sills said. "You get a little bit of our cash in our pockets to walk around with, so to speak. So it's kind of just like enough to keep you at the same as a normal person in Uganda would be."

Volunteers don't necessarily get to choose the country where they will be volunteering. A system of preferences is used, and where the most need for volunteers along with volunteer preferences decides where they will travel to.

"You do preferences," Sills said. "...I think South and Central America and Southeast Asia were kind of at the top of my list. I don't know if Africa was super high on there. But for me, whenever I got the call for anything, I knew I was gonna go. It didn't really matter where I was at."

The two biggest experiences Sills is looking forward to connects back with what he's been doing his entire life: expanding his literal and metaphorical horizons.

"...The biggest thing I'm looking forward to is engaging with people of other cultures and learning about agriculture across the world and how it's different from what we do."

