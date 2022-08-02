Motorcycles fill Washington Square for inaugural Bucyrus Five-O Bike Show

The inaugural Bucyrus Five-O Bike Show brought an estimated 150 motorcycles to Washington Square on Saturday afternoon.

"It went very well," said Capt. Tom Walker of the Bucyrus Police Department. "The attendees all said they had a very good time. The riders stayed almost the entire show; we still had probably 80% of our riders still there at the end of the show, so it went really well. Everybody had a great time. We're looking forward now to next year, with a few changes."

Walker estimated about 150 motorcycles were downtown during the event, though only 116 were registered.

"A few of them snuck through the cracks and since there was only one of me, I couldn't stop them all," he said, laughing. "We're going to work on that for next year."

The event, which was a fundraiser for Bucyrus Police Explorers, Inc. Post 229, came within $200 of meeting the post's estimated budget of $2,000 for the year ahead, he said. "We can stretch $200 somewhere."

Walker said he appreciated the cooperation of downtown residents. "I know it was a slight inconvenience, but other than that, there were no problems whatsoever. Everything went very well."

People attending — some of whom traveled three hours to get to the show —offered "amazing, just fantastic suggestions" for next year," he said.

"There were so many local people who have been bike owners for years who were just tickled that they could come downtown and have an event specifically for motorcycles," Walker said.

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263