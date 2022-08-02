Beasley sees revenue rise but swings to a loss, hit by higher interest rates

Beasley Broadcast Group swung to a loss in the second quarter.

The Naples-based radio operator lost $14.5 million, or 48 cents a share, taking a hit from one-time costs.

In the same quarter last year, the company earned about $200,000, or a penny a share.

Executives blamed this year's loss on several factors.

One of the biggest factors? An $8.6 million loss, or downward adjustment, in the value of the company's radio station licenses from the Federal Communications Commission due to higher interest rates, which tend to lower asset prices.

Last year, the broadcaster benefitted from a $1.5 million gain derived from the life insurance policy of its founder and former chairman George Beasley, who died last summer.

While the company reported a loss, net revenue increased to $64.8 million in the second quarter, up 8.8% from last year, beating Wall Street's and the company's own expectations.

Company executives attributed the higher revenues primarily to the continued recovery of commercial advertising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and a rise in political advertising, tied mostly to midterm elections.

Political revenue totaled $600,000 in the quarter, up from $85,000 last year.

Over the year, Beasley Broadcast saw a 4.3% increase in its traditional audio, or over-the-air, revenue, and a 34.3% jump in its revenue from digital platforms, which include station websites.

Digital accounted for 16.5% of net revenues in the most recent quarter. That's up from 14% in the prior quarter and 13.4% a year ago. The goal is to reach 20% by the end of the year.

In a statement, Caroline Beasley, the company's CEO, said digital remains a "central component" of a revenue diversification strategy that continues to gain momentum and attract new business.

At the end of June, the company acquired a small digital advertising agency, she said, which will "immediately contribute positive cash flow and synergies."

Elaborating on the second-quarter results in a webcast Monday, Beasley described the company's new business performance as robust. New business contributed $7.8 million in revenue, up 60% from the first quarter and up 16% from last year.

"Given the growth that we have had in digital, digital now accounts for a larger share of revenue than national, and we expect this gap to increase going forward, net of political," Beasley said.

Over the year, the company generated higher revenues in 11 of its 13 markets. It had the top-performing station in most of its larger markets this spring, for adults 25-54, including Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit and Charlotte.

Touching on sports betting, Beasley said it generated revenue of $3.1 million — or 5% of total revenue — in the second quarter.

"This was driven by Detroit, Philly and New Jersey. And I do have breaking news and that is sports betting legislation was tentatively approved in the hours of this morning in Massachusetts. That's moving closer to generating additional revenue in this category from our Boston cluster," she said.

In the quarter, the company generated $673,000 from its two eSports teams, the Outlaws and AXLR-R8, and there's more positive news to come on that front, said Marie Tedesco, Beasley's chief financial officer, in the webcast.

"We are expanding our overall presence with the introduction of an academy team. And that's in partnership with the University of St. Thomas in Houston. And we'll have more to report on this in the coming quarters," she said.

At the end of the second quarter, outstanding debt stood at $295 million, with nearly $46 million in cash and cash equivalents — or short-term commitments — on hand.

That leaves the company in a strong position to reduce debt, while continuing to pursue potential acquisitions or investments in the digital space, should they arise, Tedesco said.

Looking at the back half of the year, Beasley said growth could prove more challenging, due to a general economic slowdown.

There has been a noticeable slowdown in business since July, she said, for myriad reasons, including inflation, labor shortages, interest rate increases and the ongoing chip and automobile shortages.

Third quarter revenue is running flat, when compared to last year, with national advertising pacing down 16%, Beasley said.

As a result, she said, the company has become more mindful of its expenses and initiated cost reductions.

"We will continue to focus on controlling what we can control, maximizing our growth opportunities, managing our expenses and capital structure, serving our audiences and advertisers and delivering results for our stockholders," Beasley said.

Beasley Broadcast owns and operates 61 stations in large and mid-size markets, including Naples-Fort Myers. About 20 million people listen to its stations weekly over the air and online around the country.