With schools a poll location, Bourne official mull security

BOURNE – With Bourne Middle School one of the town's polling places, Town Clerk Barry Johnson and Town Administrator Marlene McCollem will meet with school officials to consider enhanced student safety during elections.

Any new security and safety procedures would not take effect, however, until long after the fast-approaching September primary and November election are over.

In light of national school shootings, Select Board member Judith Froman on Tuesday raised the subject about protecting kids during voting at school gym.

“In some towns, schools close if there is an election polling place,” Froman said. “I don’t know if there’s been a discussion about that. I don’t think it would affect the number of police officers.”

Recent school shootings raise concern

Froman’s concern shifted a routine election briefing by Johnson with the Select Board toward a discussion about the specter of school violence. Select Board member Mary Jane Mastrangelo said Froman’s cautionary note holds merit.

Both agreed school being let out for the day during voting might be difficult, but not impossible, for the system to arrange given scheduling in place.

“I think that starting this conversation is good,” Mastrangelo said. “I think it’s a thoughtful question, and we should approach the schools about it.”

Johnson was understanding about a possible new election day challenge for his office, but he took pains to delineate how students are already separated from voters casting ballots in Precincts 4 and 7.

He said school personnel and students as well as election workers cannot proceed beyond a certain demarcation point in the school during voting.

Froman was not impressed.

“Unless they have a gun,” she replied.

Town clerk, administrator will meet with schools

Johnson and McCollem will discuss additional safety/security issues with Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou and district staff to determine if more protections should be in place.

Johnson assured the Select Board he closely arranges a security presence with the police department. He said a separate officer is routinely assigned to Bourne Middle School from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the school day to support the officer also assigned to the polls.

Johnson also advised the Select Board that he will advertise in newspapers for new poll workers to be assigned in both full-day and partial-day shifts during voting.

“I’m confirming additional people,” he said. “Because the way things are going, we’re going to need them.”

Election day for poll workers traditionally stretches from 6 a.m. to 9 and 10 p.m. in some instances. “It’s too long a day,” Johnson said, adding he may hire workers right up through election eve.

Early voting for the Sept. 6 primary, meanwhile, will be conducted in the Main Street Community Center; for one week, starting Aug. 27. “Town Hall is unsuitable for this,” Johnson said.