Why a House floor amendment from 2019 resurfaced and everyone believed it: Opinion

An old Kentucky House floor amendment that I filed in 2019, recently went viral on social media with scores of people from all over the world believing that sarcastic amendment, that was meant to ridicule House Bill 148, was in fact real.

Men and women posted, reposted, tweeted, retweeted, emailed and called me, furious that I would enter such a hideous law.

That ersatz amendment of mine mockingly called for all Kentucky women of childbearing age to provide a notarized doctor's statement to the state each month indicating whether they are pregnant, so the status of anyone who is pregnant can be monitored with an ankle bracelet to make sure they would not be getting an abortion.

"SECTION 2. A NEW SECTION OF KRS CHAPTER 311 IS CREATED TO READ AS FOLLOWS: All women who are Kentucky residents, and of child bearing age, shall acquire a signed and notarized statement from a practitioner licensed pursuant to this chapter each month that states whether she is pregnant or not pregnant. If pregnant, the signed and notarized statement shall provide the status of the pregnancy. The woman shall submit the signed and notarized statement to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services each month. Any woman who fails to provide this monthly signed and notarized statement to the cabinet shall be subject to arrest and fines. Any woman who is pregnant and fails to provide this monthly signed and notarized statement to the cabinet will be fitted with an ankle monitor for the duration of the pregnancy in addition to any arrest and fines."

Needless to say, that amendment went nowhere, just like all the other preposterous amendments that I had filed over the years to belittle and shame the men who dared to mandate hideous invasive laws against women’s reproductive organs.

But here is the crux of all those recent postings, tweets, emails and phone calls. With the current mindset of the Republican legislators and Justices, that horrible scenario was believable and could indeed become law.

If our government is forcing children and rape victims to give birth, for pregnant people to carry a dead fetus, if laws are being passed to mandate that life begins at conception and that a fetus has rights as a person, then women, children and pregnant people are just breeding stock, like any other farm animal.

If the Courts refuse to give women back their lives and their medical care, the fear by all these scared and furious people who railed against me is indeed warranted.

This is how a dictatorship grows and flourishes. The U.S. Supreme Court and all these state legislatures are now looking on how take away more rights, including the right to marry, the right to teach and to restrict even more of the rights to vote.

As Abigail Adams wrote to her husband, John Adams, in a letter dated March 31, 1776, urging him and the other members of the Continental Congress not to forget about the nation’s women when fighting for America’s independence from Great Britain.

The future First Lady wrote in part, “I long to hear that you have declared an independency. And, by the way, in the new code of laws which I suppose it will be necessary for you to make, I desire you would remember the ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the husbands. Remember, all men would be tyrants if they could. If particular care and attention is not paid to the ladies, we are determined to foment a rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice or representation.”

That did not happen in 1776 and is being disregarded again in 2022.

So, to all you people who thought my amendment was real – your outrage is right and is crucial. Our current legislatures and our current courts are inserting their own religious beliefs into our personal and private health care decisions. People are scared, and they need to be – because this is just the legislators’ and courts’ first warning shots.

Mary Lou Marzian, a Democrat, is the Kentucky House Representative for District 34.