Gardner, MA

Check out these area farmers markets

By Emilia Cardona, Gardner News
The Gardner News
The Gardner News
 3 days ago
Farmers markets give people the opportunity to meet the local growers who plant and raise local produce and make other farm-related products. Unfortunately, Gardner lacks a community farmers market.

There are 216 farmers markets statewide, and surrounding the Greater Gardner area there are 11 markets in operation. For more information on the dozens of farmers markets held throughout the state visit the interactive MassGrown Map.

Here is a list of seven farmers markets held throughout North Central Massachusetts that are no more than a 30-minute drive from Gardner.

The markets are listed in order of the days they are open.

Winchendon Farmers Market

The Winchendon Farmers Market is located on Pleasant Street in front of the Beals Memorial Public Library. On Thursdays it runs from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. It is also open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Winchendon market consist of six vendors who sell various of products from fresh seasonal organic produce to handmade blankets and fresh baked goods. For more information on the vendors, visit the market's website at https://winchendonfarmersmarket.org/ or follow their Facebook page.

Orange Farmers Market

The Orange Farmers Market has been open for 25 years and is currently located in the Armory parking lot on East Main Street. The market is open every Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m., through Oct. 20.

All of the vendors accept SNAP, senior FMNP and WIC. For more information visit the farmer's market e-flyer or its Facebook page.

Fitchburg Farmers Market

The Fitchburg Farmers Market offers organic, fresh, and homemade products from three local farms and five local crafts people every Thursday afternoon, 3 to 6 p.m. A local band performs music, too. It is located on 857 Main St. at the Historic Upper Commons in downtown Fitchburg.

The weekly Fitchburg farmers market season will end on Oct. 27 and it will shift into a first Thursday of the month schedule. From Nov. 3 until May 4, 2023, the farmers market will operate on the first Thursday of the month at 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Fitchburg Art Museum as part of the museum's first Thursday free admission day.

For more details on the participating vendors, go to https://www.fitchburgfarmersmarket.org/home.

Westminster Farmers Market

The Westminster Farmers Market is the largest market in the region with 26 different vendors selling their products and goods on Academy Hill Road on Friday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. During the market local musicians perform at the gazebo in the center of the market.

The market open season is from May until October every year. For more information on the market, subscribe to their newsletter on their website at westminstermafarmersmarket.com.

Sterling Farmers Market

The Sterling Farmers Market might be one of the smaller markets in the region but it still offers a wide variety of produce and goods from four different local farmers and markets. The market is open every Friday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1 Park St.

At the Sterling market Wellwood Farms and Hancock Dairy sell milk, ice cream, beef, chicken, pork, and eggs while Fat Daddy's Apiary and Pineo family farm provide fresh produce. For more information on the market visit the Facebook page for updates.

Barre Farmers Market

The Barre Farmers Market is one of the few markets that is open on every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. form May to October for the past 20 years.

There are over 25 different vendors that sale a wide variety of produce, baked goods, flowers, and artisanal pieces. The market is located on the historic Barre common and vendors accept SNAP and WIC forms of payment. For more information of the Barre farmer's market visit their website at www.barrefarmersmarket.org or follow them on Facebook.

Ashburnham Farmers Market

The Ashburnham Farmer's Market is open every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The rain date is the following Sunday. The market is located at Meetinghouse Hill on the top of Cushing Street across from the cemetery.

For more information on the market and the vendors attending follow the market's Facebook page.

#Central Massachusetts#Friday Afternoons#Dairy#Food Drink#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Massgrown Map#Winchendon Farmers Market#Fmnp#Wic
