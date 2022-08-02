Construction delays at Gardner Elementary School push back start date

GARDNER — Summer just got a little longer in Gardner, as School Superintendent Mark Pellegrino announced that construction delays are pushing back the first day of school in the city.

The Gardner Elementary School, which is scheduled to open this year, will have its first day on September 12, for students in grades 1-4. Kindergarten will start on Thursday, Sept. 15 and preschool students will start Sept. 19.

Students at Gardner Middle, Gardner High and Gardner Academy will have their first days pushed by one week with a new first day of Sept. 6.

In his letter to families, Pellegrino said that, until Friday, the plan had been to start all students as scheduled in August, but the electrical team had had to stop work because of an incomplete shipment of electrical fuses, elevator buttons and electrical boards.

"Our order of electrical panel boards (part of the main distribution equipment) did not contain all the necessary panels to power the building," Pellegrino wrote.

Pellegrino told the Gardner News that this delay should be the only one.

"I have been assured that this delay will only be two weeks, and no more. Although this poses a great difficulty for my families and staff, I am thrilled that children will be able to start school in our brand new facility," he wrote in an email.

Proactive plan

Pellegrino wrote that the school department had developed a contingency plan that balanced the importance of getting students into school as soon as possible and the time teachers and staff need to prepare to open a new building.

Other considerations include the impact a delay has on school athletic programs and bussing concerns.

"We are disappointed that the construction was delayed due to incomplete deliveries resulting from the same supply-chain issues that have plagued the entire nation, and understand how difficult this is for families," Pellegrino wrote in an email. "However, this decision balanced the importance of getting students in school right away, with the challenge of unpacking, starting the school year in our old schools, repacking, and moving to the new school.

"This seems to be the best option considering all factors," Pellegrino wrote.

In his letter to families, Pellegrino apologized for the inconvenience and referred families to their school if there are questions or concerns.