Developer eyes Hillsborough's Amwell Road for another warehouse

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
 3 days ago
HILLSBOROUGH – Another warehouse may be coming to the township.

Applicant JMJA4ABBEL, of Westfield, is scheduled to appear before the township Environmental Commission on Aug. 15 with a plan to build an 85,348-square-foot warehouse on Amwell Road, just east of the Willow Road intersection, between The Landing and Jay's Maintenance Yard and Tree Service.

Still pending before the township Planning Board are controversial proposals to build warehouses on Homestead Road and at the southern end of Harvard Way off Route 206 next to the Green Hills Community. Both projects have drawn opposition from neighbors concerned about stormwater and traffic impacts.

The Amwell Road project is proposed by the same principal developer of the Harvard Way plan, Gregory Redington.

No date has been set for the planning board hearing on the Amwell Road project. Hearings on the other two developments will be held in September.

The Amwell Road plan calls for the warehouse, about 150% the size of a football field, to be built on the vacant 11.35-acre property which is in the township's Corporate Development Zone where a warehouse is a permitted use.

The warehouse would be set back 270 feet from Amwell Road. An easement for a natural gas pipeline crosses the property.

Local:Hillsborough, Branchburg to share municipal court

A traffic impact study prepared for the developer says that the warehouse in total for a 24-hour period would generate a traffic count of 119 cars and 54 trucks. The driveway to the warehouse would be about 600 feet from the Willow Road intersection.

The developer's community impact study says that the warehouse could generate 43 new jobs.

The study also finds that the development, with an assessment of $7.1 million, would generate, at 2020 rates, annual property tax revenue of $168,388.18 to be divided among the township, the school district and Somerset County.

The study also concluded that no additional public-school students would be generated by the project because there is no housing proposed.

