ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

By Sean Williams
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Since its debut in 1896, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has stood tall as the stock market's health barometer. The index, which was comprised of a dozen industrial stocks in the late 19th century, is now a 30-component index containing highly profitable, diverse, multinational businesses.

But just because the Dow Jones is composed of 30 mature stocks, it doesn't mean they can't make patient investors a lot richer. With the Dow declining as much as 19% from its all-time closing high in 2022, and the S&P 500 producing its worst first-half return in more than 50 years, bargains abound for opportunistic investors.

Among these 30 stalwart companies are three Dow stocks that are screaming buys in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyTu2_0h1U115000

Image source: Getty Images.

Johnson & Johnson

The first Dow Jones stock that's begging to be bought in August by long-term investors is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) . While J&J may not offer the jaw-dropping growth potential of tech stocks, it's been a steady moneymaker for decades, and it'll certainly help you sleep easy at night.

One of the great things about healthcare stocks is that they're defensive plays. No matter how well or poorly the U.S. economy and/or stock market perform, there are people who will always need prescription drugs, medical devices, and consumer health products. This provides a base level of demand for Johnson & Johnson's operating segments.

Something you might not know about J&J is that it's one of only two publicly traded companies that sport the highly coveted AAA rating from credit agency Standard & Poor's (S&P), which is part of S&P Global . S&P has more conviction that Johnson & Johnson will service and repay its debts than virtually any other company or entity in existence, including the U.S. government, which has an AA credit rating.

But the true key to J&J's success lies with its perfectly hedged operating model . For instance, Johnson & Johnson generates a majority of its sales, growth, and operating margin from selling brand-name drugs. However, brand-name therapies have a finite period of sales exclusivity. To counter this, J&J can lean on its medical device segment, which is perfectly positioned to take advantage of an aging domestic and global population. If one brand-name drug loses its exclusivity, there are plenty of other revenue channels that can step up and offset short-term weakness.

To further demonstrate Johnson & Johnson's consistency, consider that it's increased its base annual payout for 60 consecutive years -- only a handful of publicly traded companies offer a longer consecutive streak -- and grew its annual adjusted operating income every year for more than three decades prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it may be something of a boring company these days, J&J is a bona fide wealth builder for the patient.

JPMorgan Chase

The second Dow stock that stands out as a screaming buy in August is money-center bank JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) . While bank stocks are normally off-limits when the winds of recession are blowing, things could be a lot different this time around .

In each of the past two quarters, U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) has declined. Although the official eight-person committee that declares recessions has yet to do so, back-to-back quarters of GDP declines are typically viewed by the investing community as a recession . During economic pullbacks, banks often contend with rising loan delinquencies and higher charge-offs, and are usually required to set aside capital to cover future loan losses.

However, we are in uncharted territory when it comes to Federal Reserve monetary policy, and it should favor banks like JPMorgan Chase. With inflation hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022, the nation's central bank has no choice but to rapidly raise interest rates to tame rising prices. In doing so, the Fed is rolling out the red carpet for bank stocks to collect more net-interest income on their variable-rate outstanding loans. Even if loan delinquencies rise, the positive impact from extra net-interest income should outweigh the negatives.

Another reason to be excited about JPMorgan Chase's potential is its investments in digitization . The company reported that active mobile customers (those who used their account digitally in the last 90 days) rose 11% in the June-ended quarter from the prior-year period.  Online and app-based transactions are considerably cheaper for banks than in-person or phone-based interactions. Investing in digitization will help JPMorgan become a more efficient bank over time.

The bread-and-butter of banking profits also continues to work in JPMorgan's favor. Ultimately, banks that can grow their deposits and increase their outstanding loans without a notable decline in credit quality should become more profitable over the long run. Both loans and deposits for the company rose by 7% and 9%, respectively, from the prior-year period. Again, that's good news with interest rates headed higher.

Though there are cheaper bank stocks, relative to book value, few have executed as well as JPMorgan Chase over the past decade. Paying a 33% premium to book value (i.e., 133% of book value) and roughly 9 times Wall Street's forecast earnings for 2023 is an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcRvX_0h1U115000

Image source: Getty Images.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

The third Dow stock that's a screaming buy in August is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) .

As I've noted with J&J, healthcare stocks are almost always insulated from economic downturns because they're defensive plays. But in Walgreens' case, the lockdowns that accompanied COVID-19 significantly reduced foot traffic into its stores. Since Walgreens is reliant on its brick-and-mortar locations for most of its sales, it's taken a reasonable hit from the pandemic. But the good news is that management has taken a multitude of steps to ensure Walgreens is on the fast track to recovery and steady organic growth.

For a few years, Walgreens has been implementing a multipoint strategy designed to improve its balance sheet, boost organic growth, and develop its Walgreens Health segment, which should help it connect with customers at the grassroots level and drive repeat business.

In terms of the former, the company sold its wholesale drug business to AmerisourceBergen in June 2021 for cash and stock. It's been using this capital to reduce the debt on its balance sheet . What's more, Walgreens has reduced its annual operating expenses by more than $2 billion, a full year ahead of schedule.

Although cost-cutting is a common strategy employed by turnaround stocks, Walgreens is also going on the offensive. It's aggressively invested in its digitization efforts, which includes promoting online sales and drive-thru pickup. In its latest fiscal quarter (ended May 31, 2022), digital sales grew 25%, which the company attributed to 2.8 million same-day pick-up orders.

But arguably the most-exciting growth channel for Walgreens Boots Alliance is its partnership with VillageMD. This dynamic duo has opened 120 colocated, full-service health clinics at Walgreens' locations, as of May 31, with plans to have 1,000 clinics in place by the end of 2027 in over 30 U.S. markets. These are physician-staffed clinics, which differentiates them from other in-store health clinics that typically handle vaccinations or nothing more serious than a sniffle. The expectation is for these clinics to drive repeat patients into its stores and boost customer loyalty.

With Walgreens valued at less than 8 times Wall Street's forecast earnings for fiscal 2022 and parsing out nearly a 5% yield, it's the perfect mix of value and income for patient investors.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Sean Williams has positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Jnj#Dow Stock#Walgreens Boots Alliance#U S Economy#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Dow Jones#Johnson Johnson Lrb#J J#Johnson Johnson
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
STOCKS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
205K+
Followers
101K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy