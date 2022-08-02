ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Cedar Grove Cemetery: New Bern’s 200-year-old silent sanctuary a gateway to the city's past

By Todd Wetherington, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qi3pz_0h1U10CH00

This is the first in an ongoing series by reporter Todd Wetherington examining the beauty and cultural significance of our area's historic resting places through words and photos.

Growing up in New Bern during the 1980s, I always thought of Cedar Grove Cemetery as the center of my riverfront hometown. For reasons having little to do with geography, the roughly two and a half acre plot of land seemed to represent an unofficial demarcation point between New Bern’s fascinatingly derelict historic district and the newer city of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, mall arcades, and auto dealerships.

Behind its walls embedded with the shells of mollusks and other river invertebrates was a world older even than the city’s towering Masonic Temple and Harvey Mansion (though not quite as old as Tryon Palace). The Spanish moss-draped cedar trees that gave the cemetery its name and the seemingly ancient mausoleums stood in even starker contrast to a modern society that seemed increasingly infatuated with surface gleam and entertainment.

If I had known even a portion of Cedar Grove’s history back then, I would have had even more reason to be enchanted with the burying ground. Established in 1800, the cemetery was owned by Christ Episcopal Church until 1853 when it was transferred to the city of New Bern. According to local historians, it’s almost certain that the cemetery was established in response to the yellow fever epidemics of 1798-99. During that period “so many persons succumbed that at night trenches were dug in the Christ Episcopal church yard in a line near the adjoining property to the northwest… and the bodies were buried there indiscriminately,” reads one contemporaneous account.

After 1802 the cemetery became the major New Bern burial ground. The grave markers and cemetery records read like a “Who’s Who” of 19th and 20th century North Carolina’s most influential citizens: William Gaston, congressman, writer, state supreme court justice, and author of the North Carolina state song; William Williams, a portrait artist who painted from life the only Masonic portrait of George Washington; Moses Griffin, who established a free school and served the state throughout his life; John Stanly, lawyer, politician and public servant; and Mary Bayard Clarke, 19th century New Bern poet and writer.

With a good map a visitor might even locate the grave of perhaps New Bern’s most famous son, Caleb Bradham, who concocted his Pepsi-Cola formula in a local drugstore in 1893.

Cedar Grove Cemetery also bears witness to the region’s brief but lethal engagement in the Civil War. At the cemetery’s mid-point a bronze Confederate soldier rises 18 feet above its granite column, parade rifle at rest, a canon ball propped by his right foot and a sword slung at his side. The monument sits above a vault where approximately 67 Confederate soldiers are interred. A Latin inscription at the statue’s feet reads, “Dulce Et Decorum Est Pro Patria Mori,” (“It is sweet and fitting to die for one’s country.”)

The cemetery has also borne witness to the slow and often painful civil rights struggles that have tested the country’s moral character since its very inception. In 1913 New Bern leaders made the shameful decision to remove the bodies of all Black residents buried at Cedar Grove and have them reinterred in Greenwood Cemetery. The act was necessary, they said, to create room for more whites.

Two memorial plaques honoring those dozen or more disinterred souls now greet visitors to both cemeteries, a reminder that, in our city’s recent past, even death offered no guarantee of equality for some citizens.

But for all its famous dead and memorials to history’s murderous advance, Cedar Grove Cemetery may be more well known among tourists for its looming black entrance arch. Built from the same shell stone as the cemetery’s wall, legend has it that if the arch “weeps” or “bleeds” its sticky, rust colored ooze on a pallbearer passing beneath, the unlucky individual will soon be the guest of honor at his or her own funeral procession.

Inscribed over the arch gates is a hymn composed by Francis Lister Hawks, grandson of Tryon Palace architect John Hawks:

“Still hallowed be this spot where lies

Each dear loved one in earth’s embrace

Our God their treasured dust doth prize

Man should protect their resting place.”

In 1972, Cedar Grove Cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Today, more than four decades after I first toured its grounds as a young boy, the cemetery is part of a downtown that has seen massive revitalization, as the city long ago embraced its heritage and earmarked funds to preserve its historical structures.

For me, the cemetery now feels more than ever like a sanctuary, from the renovated old homes and parks that draw tourists and from the big box stores that crowd New Bern’s business district. An island, for the living and the dead, carved from an older and stranger world. I drive past its walls sometimes just to remind myself that it’s still there, and that I am too.

Reporter Todd Wetherington can be reached by email at wwetherington@gannett.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Town Common to hold a summer multi-cultural festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun at Town Common. On August 20 from noon-5 p.m., the association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold the Summer Multi-Cultural Festival. The event is will have job opportunities, games, prizes, and much more. The event will be held at Town Common at 105 E 1st St.
GREENVILLE, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Plymouth woman reunited with class ring

Plymouth resident Ernestine P. Moore was recently reunited with her class ring after believing it to be lost, effectively bringing a 27-year-old mystery to a satisfying conclusion. Thanks to the work of detectorists Gary Wester and Keith Morgan, Moore’s ring was uncovered in a lot near her home on Chestnut...
PLYMOUTH, NC
WNCT

Port of Morehead City looking to expand

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – With constant imports coming in by train, barge, and truck, the Port of Morehead City is looking into a new warehouse facility to help keep up with the constant demand. Port Operations Manager Chip Killmeier said since 1952 the warehouses have served their purpose but upgrades and space are needed.  […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Government
City
Cedar Grove, NC
Cedar Grove, NC
Government
wcti12.com

National Night Out 2022 in eastern North Carolina

Eastern North Carolina — National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between the police and the community, with the goal of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. It’s observed by most police departments on the first Tuesday in August. Some...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing boater that Carteret County deputies announced was missing Wednesday. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hess, of Buxton, left the South River boat ramp around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t returned. The...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret hires Frank Rush as town manager

CAPE CARTERET — After a one-hour closed session during a special meeting in town hall and online via GoToMeeting, Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously in open session Wednesday afternoon to hire Frank Rush as its new town manager. Mayor Will Baker said Rush, who was manager of Emerald Isle...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Gaston
Person
George Washington
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community theater to launch capital campaign towards reopening

– The Carteret Community Theater building has been unused since September 2018 when Hurricane Florence caused extensive damage, leaving the building an empty shell. Almost four years later, the board of directors is continuing to work toward the goal of being able to resume use of the building. Hurricane Florence...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Greenwood Cemetery#Memorials#Demarcation Point#Masonic Temple#Spanish#Christ Episcopal Church
FOX8 News

When is the first day of school in the Triad?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
HIGH POINT, NC
coastalreview.org

Work planned on U.S. 70 north of Beaufort

BEAUFORT — Those traveling from Beaufort to Down East Carteret County on U.S. 70 later this month should expect a detour while a section of the highway north of North Harbor Drive is closed while drainage system improvements take place. The work set for Aug. 15-18 was initially planned...
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Food, fun, family atmosphere mark National Night Out

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a three-year absence, it was a nice return to normal. Tuesday’s National Night Out was the first chance many had to come together in a familiar setting to enjoy food, music, games and more with law enforcement in Eastern North Carolina. The coronavirus pandemic canceled many events while others had […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WITN

Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
RODANTHE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - July 31 & Aug. 1, 2

Ricky L. Farnell, 62, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. SUSAN DIANE JONES, Newport. Susan Diane Jones,...
MAYSVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Down East creeks off Atlantic named for plane crash victims

ATLANTIC — Six creeks off Atlantic now have special names,. Family and friends gathered together in June to post signs on the waterways to memorialize their loved ones. The creeks are named for Stephanie Fulcher, Hunter Parks, Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, Jacob “Jake” Taylor, Noah Styron and Michael “Daily” Shepherd.
ATLANTIC, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cities across North Carolina pledge to save endangered monarch butterflies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. The National Wildlife Federation said the number of monarchs has dropped by approximately 90% or more over the...
GREENSBORO, NC
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

2K+
Followers
568
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy