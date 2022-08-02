ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Hot and Wet! When the rain stops, here are five things to do to stay cool in New Bern

By Tina Adkins, Sun Journal
 3 days ago
Temperatures have been soaring hot in the past several weeks, but it looks like the weather will be cooling down just a bit. Unfortunately with the cooler temperatures, rain is expected for the next 10 days.

Charlie Bowen of the National Weather Service in Newport said the heaviest rainfall was expected on this past Saturday and Sunday.

"This week will be more typical summer showers with thunderstorms later on in the evening," he said. It isn't looking like it's going to be as hot, but it's still going to be pretty warm."

One of the most important things to do in the heat is to stay hydrated. This will help reduce the possibility of heat exhaustion. Loose clothing and sunscreen are also helpful.

You should keep thermostats at 78 degrees, close vents in rooms that are not being used, use awnings, provide shading for your air conditioner units and condensers, make sure your home is properly insulated and that doors and windows are properly fitted to keep air from escaping, according to the city of New Bern Utilities Department.

Not only will these helpful hints keep you cool, but they will also cut down on the cost of your electric bill.

Staying inside is one of the easiest and least expensive ways to stay cool, but for those who like to spend time outdoors, check out some of these fun ways to beat the heat!

1. New Bern Aquatic Center

1155 Laura Ln., New Bern, NC 28560

The center offers a combination of swimming and play: featuring zero-depth entry, interactive water features, slides, swim lanes, and a large deck. Also included are shower facilities, family locker rooms, and concessions. It is also staffed with Certified swimming pool operators, lifeguards and attendants. Hours are 1-6 p.m. Sunday and noon-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The park will close for the season following Labor Day and will reopen on Memorial Day weekend of 2023. For more information, call 252-639-2981 or visit newbern.recdesk.com.

2. Beaches and Parks

There are several beaches and parks in Craven County and surrounding areas to visit when trying to relax and stay cool. Beaches, covered sitting areas and shaded areas and walking trails are just a few of the features offered.

3. Ice Cream

Most of us love ice cream! this refreshing snack not only soothes our taste buds, but it can also help cool our body temperatures. The city has quite a few places where you can stop in and enjoy your favorite ice cream treats!

4. Lions Water Adventure

2602 W Vernon Ave, Kinston, NC 28504

The park features 3 water slides - splash through the lion's mouth or slide down on a tube with a 32 feet tall water slide tower, a 5,000 square foot kiddie pool featuring fountains, slide, water dump bucket, and water sprays, a 550 foot long lazy river with single and double tubes. Food options include grilled items, snacks, ice cream, and soft drinks. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday (Labor Day) and the last day the park will be open until Memorial Day weekend 2022. For more information, call 252-699-3009 or visit lionswateradventure.com.

5. George Street Park and Playground

807 George St, New Bern, NC 28560

This Splashpad features an 80' x 80' play pad with several water components to cool down during hot summer days. There are shower tunnels, foam geysers, pop jets, and mini popcorn jets. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 252-633-6679 or visit newbern.recdesk.com.

