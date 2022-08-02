ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Impacted by poor drinking water in Craven County? Here is what's being done to fix it

By Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hg9VL_0h1U0wpb00

Many residents throughout Craven County have expressed concerns regarding the conditions of their drinking water. On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the state will assist municipalities in addressing the issue.

Cooper announced communities statewide will receive a record $789.4 million in water and wastewater infrastructure funding to help pay for 385 projects statewide, including 140 construction projects.

“Clean drinking water is necessary for healthy families and thriving communities and businesses," Cooper said. "The historic level of investment provided by the American Rescue Plan will help increase resiliency, support economic growth in our state and improve access to clean water in the communities that need it most.”

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure received more than 700 applications from 94 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, requesting more than $3.1 billion.

This funding round included the first awards of American Rescue Plan Act water and wastewater funding on the state level, as well as $174,846,696 in funds that were appropriated in the 2022-23 state budget, signed by Cooper on July 11.

“These funds will replace aging infrastructure and help utilities remain viable, which benefits the health and economic well-being of communities across our state,” said DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser.

The State Water Infrastructure Authority approved the awards during the July 14 meeting. Funding for this round also came from the Viable Utility Reserve and the Drinking Water and Wastewater State Reserves, funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to the State, and the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds. Projects funded from the Viable Utility Reserve are conditional upon approval by the Local Government Commission.

Who is getting what?

Funding each municipality will receive will also go to certain wastewater projects. In Craven County, here are the towns and cities that will receive funding.

-Town of Dover: $2,452,910 for Water Line Replacement Project, $310,775 for Sanitary Sewer Asset Inventory and Assessment, $189,500 for Water System Asset Inventory and Assessment, $812,700 for Water Supply Well Improvements

-Town of Vanceboro: $150,000 for Water System Asset Inventory and Assessment

-Town of River Bend: $9,108,500 for WWTP Enhancements, $150,000 for Wastewater System Asset Inventory and Assessment and $150,000 for Water System Asset Inventory and Assessment.

-Town of Bridgeton: $335,000 for Wastewater Asset Inventory and Assessment.

Editor Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Road closure in Duplin County for bridge replacement

ROSE HILL, N.C. – N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close a portion of a Duplin County road in order to shift traffic onto a new bridge. Crews plan to close N.C. 11 at the bridge over Maxwell Creek, between Sanderson and Landfill roads, at 7 p.m. Friday. This closure is expected to last until […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

NCDOT: Onslow County road closure will take longer than expected

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say the repairs for part of an Onslow County road that was closed because it was washed out will take longer than initially expected. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they learned Belgrade-Swansboro Road near Freemans Creek was washed out Monday, and...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro OKs downtown dock expansion; commission passes motion with 3-2 vote

SWANSBORO - The future of a proposed dock expansion in the heart of the Swansboro waterfront was advanced Thursday evening, Aug. 4 during a special meeting of the Swansboro Historic Preservation Committee. After an hour-long session concerning dock at White Oak River-front business Bake Bottle Brew, the motion to award...
SWANSBORO, NC
coastalreview.org

Work planned on U.S. 70 north of Beaufort

BEAUFORT — Those traveling from Beaufort to Down East Carteret County on U.S. 70 later this month should expect a detour while a section of the highway north of North Harbor Drive is closed while drainage system improvements take place. The work set for Aug. 15-18 was initially planned...
BEAUFORT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Vanceboro, NC
Craven County, NC
Government
City
Bridgeton, NC
County
Craven County, NC
WRAL

More E. coli and fecal bacteria found in ocean water

North Carolina's beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. Reporter: Liz McLaughlin.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

State issues swim warning after Surf City sewage spill

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A big sewage spill in Surf City has forced the state to issue a warning for people not to swim nor harvest oysters and shellfish in part of the Intracoastal Waterway. State environmental officials issued the warning for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge...
SURF CITY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
WNCT

Port of Morehead City looking to expand

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – With constant imports coming in by train, barge, and truck, the Port of Morehead City is looking into a new warehouse facility to help keep up with the constant demand. Port Operations Manager Chip Killmeier said since 1952 the warehouses have served their purpose but upgrades and space are needed.  […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Pitt County schools to host supply drive Saturday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina school district will hold a supply drive Saturday. The annual “Stuff the Bus” event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Walmart on 4600 East 10th Street in Greenville. If you would like to donate, you can bring...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Supply#Water Systems#Water Quality#Infrastructure#The American Rescue Plan#American#Deq#Fundi
WECT

Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill in Surf City

Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals. Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at...
SURF CITY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County offers property check service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches

CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret hires Frank Rush as town manager

CAPE CARTERET — After a one-hour closed session during a special meeting in town hall and online via GoToMeeting, Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously in open session Wednesday afternoon to hire Frank Rush as its new town manager. Mayor Will Baker said Rush, who was manager of Emerald Isle...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Crash involving 18-wheeler on bridge disrupts traffic in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning closed down part of U.S. Hwy. 70 as officials tried to determine how much damage was done to a bridge at the scene. Murry Stroud, director of Lenoir County Emergency Services, said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Lenoir County 911 received […]
carolinacoastonline.com

Truck crash causes lane closure on NC 70 near Kinston bridge

KINSTON - A lane of U.S. 70 in Kinston is closed until repairs can be made to a bridge railing struck by a tractor trailer this morning. N.C. Department of Transportation crews immediately closed the westbound outside lane of the highwaywhere it crosses the Neuse River on the west side of town.
KINSTON, NC
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

2K+
Followers
568
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy