Impacted by poor drinking water in Craven County? Here is what's being done to fix it

Many residents throughout Craven County have expressed concerns regarding the conditions of their drinking water. On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the state will assist municipalities in addressing the issue.

Cooper announced communities statewide will receive a record $789.4 million in water and wastewater infrastructure funding to help pay for 385 projects statewide, including 140 construction projects.

“Clean drinking water is necessary for healthy families and thriving communities and businesses," Cooper said. "The historic level of investment provided by the American Rescue Plan will help increase resiliency, support economic growth in our state and improve access to clean water in the communities that need it most.”

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure received more than 700 applications from 94 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, requesting more than $3.1 billion.

This funding round included the first awards of American Rescue Plan Act water and wastewater funding on the state level, as well as $174,846,696 in funds that were appropriated in the 2022-23 state budget, signed by Cooper on July 11.

“These funds will replace aging infrastructure and help utilities remain viable, which benefits the health and economic well-being of communities across our state,” said DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser.

The State Water Infrastructure Authority approved the awards during the July 14 meeting. Funding for this round also came from the Viable Utility Reserve and the Drinking Water and Wastewater State Reserves, funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to the State, and the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds. Projects funded from the Viable Utility Reserve are conditional upon approval by the Local Government Commission.

Who is getting what?

Funding each municipality will receive will also go to certain wastewater projects. In Craven County, here are the towns and cities that will receive funding.

-Town of Dover: $2,452,910 for Water Line Replacement Project, $310,775 for Sanitary Sewer Asset Inventory and Assessment, $189,500 for Water System Asset Inventory and Assessment, $812,700 for Water Supply Well Improvements

-Town of Vanceboro: $150,000 for Water System Asset Inventory and Assessment

-Town of River Bend: $9,108,500 for WWTP Enhancements, $150,000 for Wastewater System Asset Inventory and Assessment and $150,000 for Water System Asset Inventory and Assessment.

-Town of Bridgeton: $335,000 for Wastewater Asset Inventory and Assessment.

Editor Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.