Kenny Golladay ready to show Giants his prime self in new offense under Brian Daboll

When the New York Giants made a marquee addition of Kenny Golladay last offseason, the team was expecting to have the lead receiver quarterback Daniel Jones desperately needed.

One year, 521 yards and zero touchdowns later, the Giants 4-year, $72 million commitment to the former Pro Bowler is in question.

"Last year, there were a lot of injuries involved," Golladay said when he met the media after practice Monday. "I think this year is a little bit better as far as just the training staff, strength staff and then coaching staff taking care of our bodies and then us as players doing the right things on and off the field, and extremely well on the field."

Despite injuries, as well as criticisms of his production and acquisition, Golladay — the 2019 league leader in touchdown receptions ― is confident he is still the receiver the Giants thought he was when they signed him.

"I’m not really trying to prove anything to you guys or anyone really," Golladay said. "It’s all about self-motivating myself and just being in competition with myself to be honest. Just going out there and doing what I know I’m capable of doing."

Jones-Golladay relationship 'continuing to grow'

Over the offseason Golladay not only put an increased focus on healing from his injury-riddled debut season in New York, but stayed local to work with Jones and nurture a relationship Golladay said is "continuing to grow."

"That’s just how much it means to me, to be honest. Just going in the training room doing little stuff, working out here as far as in the weight room and then just throwing with DJ (Jones)," Golladay said. "Of course, you take your time off during the week or during the weekend to go do your personal things as far as travel and everything, but I just made a point to myself that I wanted to be up here and just really focus on my body a little bit more."

Under new head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants are deploying a system that is very opposite of the one New York trotted out for 17 games last year.

This season, New York's offense will be reliant on a plethora of moving parts and partially on receivers reading the defenses, creating their own routes.

"It just gives you a lot of freedom. You don’t have to be so cookie-cutter or do what’s on the paper. You can go out there and kind of make the route your own," Golladay said.

While new, the offense relies on chemistry it can also be complicated for pass catchers.

Golladay stuck on the boundary?

"The receivers in our system, I’d say, have a lot to learn. A lot of different positions to play. And I just think that early on in camp when you’re thinking a little bit, there’s a lot of things going through your head. And maybe you don’t play as fast," Daboll said before clarifying he wasn't specifically talking about Golladay.

In an offense that has Swiss Army knives such as Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson in its pocket, and may even be using running back Saquon Barkley in the slot, Golladay is somewhat of an outlier as a 6-foot-4 contested catch specialist, mostly stuck on the boundary.

Despite not being as versatile a weapon as some of his fellow receivers, Golladay said he is still excited to see what the staff can curate for what he does.

"I’m pretty sure the defenses in the league, they know I’m not going to get an end-around or a reverse or anything like that," Golladay said with a laugh. "Just stuff like that, it gets the defense thinking and gets people out of position. I like it. I don’t have to do it at least, but I like it."