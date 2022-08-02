'The demand is not going down': Fort Bragg, Army leaders look toward future of Army

Modernizing the Army, the roles Fort Bragg paratroopers have played during rapid no-notice deployments and working with foreign allies and partners were among topics discussed last week at the inaugural Association of the U.S. Army Warfighter Summit held in Fayetteville.

Gen. James. McConville, chief of staff of the Army, spoke during a media round table on the second day of the two-day summit that included keynote speeches and panel discussions.

McConville said he is proud of the 18th Airborne Corps, 82nd Airborne Division and Special Forces soldiers who are often the first to be called upon if there is a conflict.

The 82nd's Immediate Response Force in particular has rapidly deployed four times during the past two years, he said.

“When they come here, they know that they are going to be the initial ready force and what they have demonstrated to me is that they are ready, "McConville said.

Fort Bragg paratroopers can deploy worldwide within 96 hours, often responding by 18 hours, said Brig. Gen. John Cogbill, chief of staff for the 18th Airborne Corps, and Command Sgt. Maj. T.J. Holland, the senior enlisted advisor for the 18th Airborne Corps.

“Eighteen hours is synonymous with our deployments because that's kind of what people expect,” Cogbill said.

Fayetteville summit:Special Forces leaders at Fayetteville summit: 'Our ultimate job here is to prevent World War III'

18th Airborne Corps:It's time to update system for reserving ranges

Gen. Andrew Poppas, commander of the U.S. Forces Command, said leaders often discuss being ready to “fight tonight.”

“The demand is not going down,” Poppas said.

Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division recently got back from a deployment to Poland, while other paratroopers in the division remained ready if they were to be called upon, their commander Maj. Gen. Christopher LaNeve said.

Polish Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, deputy commander of V Corps, said the 82nd also participated in Defender Europe and Swift Response exercises that consisted of more than 50,000 soldiers from 19 countries.

The exercises promote interoperability, which Joks said is key to the NATO structure.

Interoperability, he said, is important to discussions about the nature of warfare, future operations or the future of war.

Sean McFate, an international relations professor, future warfare author and former paratrooper, said there’s a difference between the nature of war and the character of

"The nature of war never changes,” McFate said. “War at its nature is armed politics.”

How war is waged changes, along with technology, leadership and geopolitical circumstances, he said.

“Disinformation is a weapon of war in many ways, and we need to make Americans smart about it,” McFate said, adding that leaders shouldn’t manipulate information, but they "also don't want to be manipulated by adversaries.”

Fort Bragg:The Army is asking for a new $34M gun range at Fort Bragg; here's why

UFOs:UFOs, Fort Bragg and defense spending: What National Defense Authorization Act says

Technology and innovation

All leaders of the summit agreed that technology has a role in the Army.

Technology is not an issue, said Jared Summers, technology officer for the 18th Airborne Corps.

“Most importantly, it's about us willing to learn to take chances and to do something different,” Summers said. “But guess what? We're going to fail every once in a while, and something's not going to work. That's OK. That's part of being a learning organization.”

LaNeve said soldiers are testing technology.

“But at the end of the day what I still tell everybody is, you’re not going to use a QR code in order to seize an airfield,” LaNeve said. “So you’ve got to be able to execute that mission.”

Leaders said soldiers are innovative, whether in training, fighting or using technology to their benefit.

"We innovate to solve problems. We innovate to take advantage of opportunities,” Holland said. “We innovate to make sure leaders are present with their soldiers.”

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.