Local couple lands Walmart distribution deal

Chris and Regina Moore have been featured on the Food Network and cooked for former President Barack Obama. Now, their Chef Flavas products will be in the hands of customers across the country.

The Moores recently pitched their spinach artichoke dip at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call, resulting in a distribution deal with the major retailer.

The husband-and-wife team was one of 330 companies chosen from more than 1,110 that pitched products to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants at the event. To be considered products have to be made, manufactured or grown in the U.S.

“We’ll be in six Walmart stores locally for a month or month-and-a-half, then expand regionally in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas,” Chris Moore said. “Within two years, we’ll be expanding nationally.”

Chef Flavas spinach artichoke dip. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Chris Moore made his way through the local restaurant scene, including spending time at the Madison Hotel (now the Hu. Hotel), Houston’s Restaurant, Gold Strike Casino and the University of Memphis before venturing out with his wife, Regina, on Chef Flavas.

Despite launching the brand just nine months ago, Chef Flavas is now carried in all the local Superlo Foods, Memphis Cash Savers, South Point Grocery, High Point Grocery, Miss Cordelia’s and Chuckles Comedy House.

“Right now, we have our spinach artichoke dip — that’s the product which everybody raves about,” Chris Moore said. “We also have a few other products we’re planning on introducing in the next month like egg rolls, butter rolls and salmon alfredo. There are roughly 12 products we will release between the end of this year and next year.”

The Moores said that what makes their spinach artichoke dip unique is that it is “extremely versatile.”

“You can dip it, spread it, roll it, sauce it and stuff it,” Chris Moore said. “Our model is to unlock the inner chef in you, to explore options and put your chef twist on there.”

Customers tend to agree.

Devon Brooks met the Moores in 2019 when they catered a surprise birthday party hosted on her behalf.

“What made their food different is not only the flavor of it, but it was cooked with love,” Brooks said. “This is a couple that has literally worked from the ground up. The Walmart partnership is well deserved.”

While the Moores are excited to expand their brand on a regional and national level, what they are excited about most is being able to deepen their commitment to the community.

Regina Moore recalls the days when her husband worked at the Madison Hotel and the number of homeless individuals who would sleep in the alleyways. She decided to launch a program to help the unhoused in Downtown Memphis and provide warm clothing and other necessities for the cold, winter months.

“I can’t provide shelter for everyone, but I wanted to do something to keep them warm in the winter months,” Regina said of Cover My Brother, which she launched in 2017. “Through coming on board with Walmart, we hope we get the resources and tools to 100% fund this program ourselves, and if the community wants to help, they can.”

The Moores also have founded other local programs that they have funded on their own including free cooking classes for Memphis youth and Planting Seed, which mentors kids.

“What it’s going to be able to do is give us the ability to change lives,” Regina Moore said. “Our plan is to bring other local entrepreneurs with us and show them the way — give them the guidance and tools that we didn’t have and show them there’s other opportunities besides catering for chefs in Memphis.”