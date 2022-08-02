ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Local couple lands Walmart distribution deal

By Christin Yates
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224CPz_0h1U0rPy00

Chris and Regina Moore have been featured on the Food Network and cooked for former President Barack Obama. Now, their Chef Flavas products will be in the hands of customers across the country.

The Moores recently pitched their spinach artichoke dip at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call, resulting in a distribution deal with the major retailer.

The husband-and-wife team was one of 330 companies chosen from more than 1,110 that pitched products to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants at the event. To be considered products have to be made, manufactured or grown in the U.S.

“We’ll be in six Walmart stores locally for a month or month-and-a-half, then expand regionally in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas,” Chris Moore said. “Within two years, we’ll be expanding nationally.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAhFl_0h1U0rPy00

Chef Flavas spinach artichoke dip. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Chris Moore made his way through the local restaurant scene,  including spending time at the Madison Hotel (now the Hu. Hotel), Houston’s Restaurant, Gold Strike Casino and the University of Memphis before venturing out with his wife,  Regina, on Chef Flavas.

Despite launching the brand just nine months ago, Chef Flavas is now carried in all the local Superlo Foods, Memphis Cash Savers, South Point Grocery, High Point Grocery, Miss Cordelia’s and Chuckles Comedy House.

“Right now, we have our spinach artichoke dip — that’s the product which everybody raves about,” Chris Moore said. “We also have a few other products we’re planning on introducing in the next month like egg rolls, butter rolls and salmon alfredo. There are roughly 12 products we will release between the end of this year and next year.”

The Moores said that what makes their spinach artichoke dip unique is that it is “extremely versatile.”

“You can dip it, spread it, roll it, sauce it and stuff it,” Chris Moore said. “Our model is to unlock the inner chef in you, to explore options and put your chef twist on there.”

Customers tend to agree.

Devon Brooks met the Moores in 2019 when they catered a surprise birthday party hosted on her behalf.

“What made their food different is not only the flavor of it, but it was cooked with love,” Brooks said. “This is a couple that has literally worked from the ground up. The Walmart partnership is well deserved.”

While the Moores are excited to expand their brand on a regional and national level, what they are excited about most is being able to deepen their commitment to the community.

Regina Moore recalls the days when her husband worked at the Madison Hotel and the number of homeless individuals who would sleep in the alleyways. She decided to launch a program to help the unhoused in Downtown Memphis and provide warm clothing and other necessities for the cold, winter months.

“I can’t provide shelter for everyone, but I wanted to do something to keep them warm in the winter months,” Regina said of Cover My Brother, which she launched in 2017. “Through coming on board with Walmart, we hope we get the resources and tools to 100% fund this program ourselves, and if the community wants to help, they can.”

The Moores also have founded other local programs that they have funded on their own including free cooking classes for Memphis youth and Planting Seed, which mentors kids.

“What it’s going to be able to do is give us the ability to change lives,” Regina Moore said. “Our plan is to bring other local entrepreneurs with us and show them the way — give them the guidance and tools that we didn’t have and show them there’s other opportunities besides catering for chefs in Memphis.”

Comments / 43

B.A. PENDAGRASS
2d ago

WITH SO MUCH GOING ON IN THE CITY......PUT MEMPHIS ON THE MAP FOR THE GOOD THATS LEFT IN US!!!!!.....💪🏿💪🏿❤️......#ShowUpAndShowOut

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger definitely worth the wait

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 new spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 6 new spots that opened their doors in July, including a new Asian bistro in the Crosstown neighborhood. Watch their full interview now in the video...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Major problems with the MLGW payment system on Tuesday, August 2, caused major headaches and heartache for ratepayers. Thousands of customers were charged multiple times for the same bill. MLGW customers reported having their sky-high, summer bills deducted not once not twice, but as many as...
MEMPHIS, TN
yieldpro.com

Berkadia arranges $45 million refinancing for 883-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee

Berkadia announces it has arranged the $45 million recapitalization of Residences at Lakeview, an 827-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tenn. Senior Managing Director Mitch Sinberg, Managing Directors Brad Williamson, Matthew Robbins and Scott Wadler and Senior Analyst Mike Basinski of Berkadia Miami and Boca Raton secured the financing on behalf of the ownership, a Joint Venture between Atlas Real Estate Partners and West End Capital Group, two private real estate investment firms based in New York and Washington, DC, respectively.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Mississippi State
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
State
Arkansas State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Opens New Franchised Store in Memphis

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants throughout the Memphis region, including Mississippi and Arkansas.
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Shots fired at employees inside Tennessee Taco Bell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have released pictures of a man they say fired several shots at employees inside a Taco Bell in Frayser. It happened around midnight on July 28 at the business in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard. Police said at least four workers were inside the business when a man in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distribution Deal#S Club#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#The Food Network#Chef Flavas#The University Of Memphis#Superlo Foods
franchising.com

Captain D’s Expands Memphis Footprint with Grand Opening of New Restaurant and Deal to Develop 10 More in the Region

August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WREG

MPD: Suspects buy $4K worth of guns with stolen credit cards

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people are behind bars after police say they used stolen credit cards to order guns online. Police say on July 29, a man reported that someone used his credit card to buy five guns online. The victim was charged $2,597. Another victim also told police that someone used her credit card to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Weirich, Morgan Campaign Headquarters Vandalized

UPDATE: The campaign headquarters of District Attorney Amy Weirich and Worth Morgan, the Republican nominee for Shelby County mayor, were vandalized overnight. Shelby County GOP Chairman Cary Vaughn told The Mighty 990 that a number of items were stolen and both campaign offices were completely trashed. Vaughn accused Democrat DA...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Second hotel becomes car burglary site within 4 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many hotel guests in southeast Memphis received a wakeup call after dozens of cars were vandalized overnight at Extended Stay America. Car windows and windshields were smashed which left many people angry and frustrated. This incident comes four days after officers say another car burglary happened at Double Tree Hotel on Sanderlin […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

EPA warns public of potential cancer-causing chemicals at Memphis plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A sterilization plant in Memphis is at the center of an Environmental Protection Agency investigation into potentially cancer-causing chemicals. The EPA is warning people who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide (EtO), a chemical widely used in their operations.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lady A cancels Memphis show due to band member’s sobriety journey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Country music group, Lady A is no longer coming to Memphis this month. Lady A announced the cancellation of its fall tour on Thursday to support the sobriety journey of band member Charles Kelley. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Inspectors looking at I-55 ‘old bridge’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews began a routine inspection of the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge, or “old bridge,” between Memphis and West Memphis on Monday. The work requires an outside lane to be blocked by inspectors, but traffic still appeared to be moving smoothly Monday despite the lane closure. The inspections will last about three weeks, on Mondays […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy