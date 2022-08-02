Wildlife Services euthanizes 120 Canada Geese after Cordova subdivision complaints

U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services euthanized 120 Canada geese over the past two months at a Cordova subdivision, citing this year’s outbreak of avian influenza.

The agency used carbon dioxide to euthanize geese at Riverwood Farms as a precaution, said Tanya Espinosa, public affairs specialist for USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services.

“While (avian influenza) may not have been found in Cordova, it has been found in migratory birds,” Espinosa said. “In an abundance of caution, the birds were euthanized versus relocated to prevent spreading the flu further should the birds be infected.”

Espinosa said they “humanely euthanized using an American Veterinary Medical Association-approved method” as a precautionary measure.

Nationally, Wildlife Services euthanized about 1.75 million animals last year, including 26,000 Canada geese.

The Riverwood Farms Homeowners Association released a statement claiming action needed to be taken “to protect the neighborhood, its residents and the common areas.”

A permit must be issued to interfere with Canada geese per the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, so the homeowners association contacted Wildlife Services.

Brett Dunlap, director of Wildlife Services in Tennessee and Kentucky, said the USDA gave the homeowners association a choice: Wait until the molt ended and the geese could migrate or euthanize the birds.

The homeowners association chose the latter.

A deck extends into one of the lakes at Riverwood Farms subdivision in Cordova on July 30, 2022. The lakes and green spaces attract migratory birds. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Representatives of the homeowners association did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Geese spend the summer months molting, a process in which they shed all their feathers and grow new ones. During this period, geese are flightless, and “thus not subject to dispersal by harassment,” Dunlap said.

The homeowners association board of directors said the geese consumed grass and sod, causing erosion on the dam and other grassy areas, and they regularly received complaints of aggressive geese and excessive droppings.

They previously attempted to control the population of the geese by requesting that residents not feed the geese, using plastic coyote decoys and letting grass below the dam grow higher than normal to deter them. They said those measures were minimally effective.

The Wildlife Services program’s mission is to “resolve conflicts between people and wildlife when such conflicts threaten the Nation’s natural and agricultural resources, human health and safety, private and industrial property, or threatened and endangered species.”

Espinosa called the resurgence of Canada geese a “conservation success story,” but she said problems arise when the population grows to a level that’s incompatible with the area.

The results can include overgrazing, droppings, disease and aggressive behavior toward humans.

After several years of the homeowners association’s nonlethal methods to deter the geese at Riverwood Farms — which Espinosa said were less successful than anticipated because of residents feeding the birds — Wildlife Services took over in March.

They addled the eggs, removed nests and used lasers, flashing lights and remote-controlled boats to disrupt them. This resulted in less than a dozen goslings hatching at the site, but new birds showed up to molt in late June.

Millie Tyler, a resident of Riverwood Farms for more than 16 years, received the homeowners association’s email blast urging residents not to feed the geese. She found no rules against it in the community guidelines, so she continued.

Tyler, who lives on the peninsula that juts into the horseshoe-shaped lake, said the geese were a staple of the neighborhood. From the time she moved there, she started naming them, helping the injured ones and feeding them waterfowl food, which cost her $50 for a 50-pound bag.

She continued feeding the geese and received letters from the homeowners association’s attorneys — Dinkelspiel, Rasmussen & Mink — that cited the homeowners association’s Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions.

A sign indicates the entrance to Riverwood Farms subdivision in Cordova, where 120 geese were euthanized. Nationally, Wildlife Services euthanized about 26,000 Canada geese last year. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

They cited a section that prohibits “noxious or offensive activity upon any lot,” as well as any activity that could become an annoyance or nuisance to the neighborhood. The birds’ droppings, they said, are a health hazard.

“In short, the waterfowl you feed are a nuisance,” the homeowners association’s attorneys said in the letter.

They billed Tyler more than $850 in legal fees and warned of a potential lawsuit, but she maintains that she never fed the geese on her lot, as the guidelines prohibit.

Tyler said prohibiting residents from feeding waterfowl does not affect their migrating or mating behavior and will not provide a long-term solution to the homeowners association’s goals.

Sarah Sloas lives on a 14-acre property near Riverwood Farms, and the geese regularly ventured onto her property. She learned the geese were euthanized through Tyler’s post on Nextdoor, which garnered hundreds of responses.

As long as Riverwood Farms has 80 acres of greenspace and a 35-acre lake, Sloas said it’s going to attract waterfowl.

The National Goose Protection Coalition reached out to Tyler after hearing that geese were euthanized at Riverwood Farms.

“Unless the features that attracted the geese to the area in the first place are changed through habitat modification, new geese will flock to the area and the endless cycle of killing continues,” the coalition said.