McManus: Ratepayers get shocked while electric utility CEOs rake in millions

By Tony McManus
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago

The recent announcement that electric rates in New Hampshir are about to double might be an incentive for the PUC, Consumer Advocate, and New Hampshire Legislature to closely examine our existing system of electricity suppliers. This might not result in any immediate change in costs, but the public is entitled to know how the process works and perhaps get a better understanding of where the money goes.

For example: 40-plus years ago, we were told that the Seabrook Nuclear power plant would be able to supply all of the state's electricity needs. Today the facility claims to produce enough power to support 1.2 million households, not total coverage for the state but perhaps close to 80% of current usage. The problem is, Seabrook doesn't sell its power output in New Hampshire.

Seabrook is owned by a company named Next Era Energy Resources, a wholesale electricity supplier with headquarters in Juno Beach, Florida. In other words, they sell to other companies, not to individual consumers. Annual net corporate income is reported to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $4 billion (that's with a "b"). So overall the company is doing very well.

You might also have the impression that Eversource is a local New Hampshire business. Not so. It is the corporate umbrella for a combination of the former Public Service Co. of NH, Connecticut Light & Power, Boston Edison, and several other New England power companies. In 2021, it reported total assets of over $48 billion, with an annual net income of $1.23 billion, over two-thirds of which came from electric customers.

Liberty Electric? That is owned by a Canadian corporation, Algonquin Power, reporting annual income of over one and a half billion.

There's no question there have been several factors in recent months that may have impacted these company's bottom lines. But given the value of assets of each, and the level of income generated each and every year, one might question whether there is an immediate need for the rather extraordinary increase in rates requested. It is worth looking into.

And while local consumers will be dealing with the burden of the higher payments, we can all rest assured that the top executives of the several companies will not be facing the same kind of financial impact. For example, the CEO of Liberty is paid close to $800,000 annually, the company president closer to $600,000. As of 2019, it was reported that the top five executives of Eversource had combined total compensation of $40 million; its CEO who retired this past year received approximately $10 million. That almost seems to be small change when compared to the CEO of Next Era Energy who reportedly receives in excess of $15 million, while the CFO had to settle for something around $11 million.

So whatever reasons may be driving the request for higher electric rates, it seems pretty obvious that one factor is to maintain at the very least the existing levels of compensation for the people at the top. Those of us at the bottom get to foot the bill.

Tony McManus is a Dover native. He is a former trustee of the Woodman Institute. He can be reached at mcaidan73@gmail.com.

Related
NHPR

Higher electricity rates are looming for many N.H. customers

Electricity rates for many New Hampshire residents are set to spike this month, with three of New Hampshire’s four utility companies previously announcing major increases set to kick in in August. Eversource and Liberty each set their energy supply rates at more than 22 cents per kilowatt hour –...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wgan.com

Governor Mills opposes proposed rate hike from Maine utility

A proposed rate increase for Versant Power customers is facing some pushback from Governor Janet Mills. The electric utility filed a notice of intent to seek a monthly increase of $10.50, or $126 a year, for the average residential ratepayer starting next summer. In a statement released Thursday, Gov. Mills...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Report: Hard to find rentals in New Hampshire's tight housing market

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's rental housing market is tightening with a new report showing median prices continuing to skyrocket amid a lack of inventory. The report, released by New Hampshire Housing, says the median cost of a two-bedroom apartment in the Granite State has risen to $1,584 a month – a nearly 6% increase over the previous year.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
VTDigger

Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.

“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
COLCHESTER, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
townline.org

Property tax stabilization program guides provided to Maine municipalities

Property Tax Stabilization for Senior Citizens, also known as the Property Tax Stabilization Program (the “Program”), is a State program that allows certain senior-citizen residents to stabilize, or freeze, the property taxes on their homestead. An applicant must be at least 65 years old, a permanent resident of the State, and must have owned a Maine homestead for at least ten years. As long as the individual files an application and qualifies each year, the tax billed to them for their homestead will continue to be fixed at the amount they were billed in the prior tax year. Eligible residents who move may transfer the fixed tax amount to a new homestead, even if that new homestead is in a different Maine municipality.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

5 new community solar projects went online in recent weeks, delivering power to nearly 2,000 Mainers

Five new community solar projects that went online over the past two weeks are now delivering power to nearly 2,000 customers in Maine. The Nautilus Community Solar farms are in Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Somerset and York counties. In all, the projects can generate 31 megawatts of power. The power is now flowing to consumers who have enrolled with Nautilus, a New Jersey company that's invested heavily in Maine solar farms.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community

Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WPFO

Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought

(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Want To Own A Campground Near Baxter State Park Maine?

As The Great Resignation continues, there is good chance you have been thinking about making a change in your life. Maybe you LOVE camping and have always wanted to find a way to make that your job? What better to make a living than by doing something you love, right?
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice

When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

What's the best barbecue place in New Hampshire?

WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment, Viewers' Choice. Now that we're in the thick of summer, we're feeling like some tasty barbecue is in order. For some, nothing beats cooking on your own grill, but if you want to go out for some barbecue food, where do you go?
RESTAURANTS
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

