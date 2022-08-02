Kittery to get 6 new affordable housing units. Fair Tide lands $1.77M in federal funds.

KITTERY, Maine — Six new affordable housing units, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, are coming to town.

Fair Tide, the town agency geared toward providing housing and supportive services to people experiencing homelessness, announced its plan Monday, stating it is getting help from a Portland-based developer.

MaineHousing, an independent housing authority formed by the state legislature in 1969, granted Fair Tide $1.77 million in federal funding for the project. The Kittery housing nonprofit was one of three organizations in Maine to receive the grant, according to Fair Tide.

“This project in Kittery will create desperately needed affordable housing for those with limited financial means,” Fair Tide director Emily Flinkstrom said.

Alongside nonprofit affordable housing developer Community Housing of Maine, Fair Tide has been viewing potential sites to locate an affordable housing project in Kittery for four years. Flinkstrom declined to disclose where the affordable housing units will be built.

“This will be an important resource for Kittery and the surrounding area,” said Cullen Ryan, executive director of Community Housing of Maine, in a prepared statement.

Flinkstrom noted the six units will include studio and one-bedroom residences, each priced in accordance with rental voucher payment standards.

Construction is expected to begin next spring, with Flinkstrom saying the goal is to complete construction and begin leasing the units by the late fall or early winter of 2023.

“For the last several years we have been working within a housing market that offers almost no opportunities for folks who are really struggling financially, or who are experiencing homelessness,” she said. “These funds offer a glimmer of hope that change is on the way.”

Fair Tide’s adding of affordable housing units in Maine’s oldest town comes amid a regional push for less expensive residences throughout Seacoast New Hampshire and southern Maine.

The American Rescue Plan Act directed $13.3 million to Maine from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to Fair Tide.

“The agencies and organizations receiving these funds put forward the best and most innovative proposals that will help make sure these valuable federal resources are used as they are intended to help shelter and support vulnerable Maine residents,” said MaineHousing director Daniel Brennan. “We all know that putting a stable roof over people’s heads is a key step towards all other well-being.”

MaineHousing reported that in 2020, the median rent of a two-bedroom residence with utilities included was $1,088 in the state. Among the 163,000-plus rental households in the state, MaineHousing found 55% were unable to pay the median price of a two-bedroom unit.