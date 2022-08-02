Jake's List: Top 10 (plus one) most impactful boys soccer players in Richland County

Richland County has quickly become the soccer mecca of Mid-Ohio.

Multiple trips to the state final four and what seems to be an annual event of winning district championships doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

There are plenty of players who come into the 2022 season looking to make an impact on their teams as the next wave of special accomplishments are bound to follow.

Let's take a look at the top 10 (plus one) players coming back with this week's

11. Terrance Corbin, Lexington

Corbin may have only earned honorable mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honors last season, but he is poised for a huge year. He developed into one of Lexington's top returning defensive players among a slew of great players on that side of the pitch. Corbin's speed and instincts were well ahead of his time, and in 2022 he will be the leader of a defense that hopes to take Lex back to the state final four.

10. Jaxson Husty, Lexington

Husty brought depth to the Lexington lineup last season and was a top-three scorer on the team. With the departure of Gage Potter, it will be up to Husty to complement Alex Depperschmit at the top. He has the speed to break away and his finishing ability is top-notch. Expect plenty of goals to be scored by this standout.

9. Connor Hauger, Clear Fork

There may not be any bigger than Hauger when it comes to impactful players. He played multiple different positions and was all over the pitch for the Colts last season, and is poised to do that again. He earned second-team all-district and first-team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference last year and should be in line for an All-Ohio spot by the end of the 2022 season.

8. Camden DeBolt, Mansfield Senior

DeBolt is one of two goalkeepers making the list, and for good reason. He was a second-team all-district and first-team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference selection after recording 135 saves. He was under fire most matches, but help seems to be on the way as the Tygers offense is starting to develop a bit more and should take a huge step forward. It can be aggressive knowing DeBolt is in goal handling things.

7. Will Jamieson, Madison

The second keeper on the list resides in Madison, where Jamieson has been solid for the last two years. The Rams starter for the last two years, Jamieson brings back a wealth of experience as the team continues to grow into championship-caliber. Earning second-team all-district and honorable mention All-OCC honors a season ago, Jamieson will be a security net for the Rams.

6. James Stewart, Ontario

Speaking of great defensive players, Stewart will have a huge weight on his shoulders in 2022. With the departure of an army of seniors from last year's Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship team, Stewart will be tasked with being the leader of the defense and maybe even asked to play some offense as well. He did score two goals and handed out four assists last year, so he possesses the skills to do both. He was honorable mention all-district and second team All-MOAC and, with his do-it-all role this year, who knows what that will lead to.

5. Gavin Cates, Madison

A first-team all-district and second-team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference player last year, Cates got better and better as the year went on. The Rams finished 5-8-3 and were just a few goals away from being .500, and with Cates back and another year of experience under his belt, he could be the guy to score those important goals in crunch time.

4. Davis Washinske, Mansfield Christian

The leading scorer for the Flames last year, Washinske is back after taking first-team honors in both the all-district and All-Mid-Buckeye Conference teams. His team had a nice turnaround year, going 9-6-2 and, with a nice chunk of the roster returning, including Washinske, things could be even better in 2022.

3. Devin Holloway, Crestview

Holloway earned first-team all-district honors in Division III as he helped the Cougars restart the program for the first time since 2009. They won three games, which is a great first step toward relevancy. With players like Holloway — who is also an excellent kicker in football — coming back, the Cougars could take a huge step toward building a solid foundation for the program.

2. Alex Depperschmidt, Lexington

There is no one more poised to take a huge step forward than Depperschmidt. When Lex made the switch to a two-man attack at the top, the offense caught up with the defense and the Minutemen flourished. Depperschmidt was the one to join Potter on the offensive attack and he played himself into second-team all-district and first-team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honors. Now, Depperschmidt is the go-to goal-scorer on offense and can really keep things going well for Lex.

1. Gage Weaver, Ontario

It's not often an All-American returns to the pitch, but that is exactly what the Warriors have with Weaver. His list of accolades is lengthy and includes first team All-Ohio, Division II District Player of the Year, Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-MOAC to go with All-American. Weaver is the first male to earn All-America honors in Ontario history, doing so after scoring 37 goals and adding eight assists. The Warriors are going to need another big year from the senior if they hope to get over the district championship hump.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11