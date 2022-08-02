ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Jake's List: Top 10 (plus one) most impactful boys soccer players in Richland County

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gxpcw_0h1U0kU700

Richland County has quickly become the soccer mecca of Mid-Ohio.

Multiple trips to the state final four and what seems to be an annual event of winning district championships doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

There are plenty of players who come into the 2022 season looking to make an impact on their teams as the next wave of special accomplishments are bound to follow.

Let's take a look at the top 10 (plus one) players coming back with this week's

11. Terrance Corbin, Lexington

Corbin may have only earned honorable mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honors last season, but he is poised for a huge year. He developed into one of Lexington's top returning defensive players among a slew of great players on that side of the pitch. Corbin's speed and instincts were well ahead of his time, and in 2022 he will be the leader of a defense that hopes to take Lex back to the state final four.

10. Jaxson Husty, Lexington

Husty brought depth to the Lexington lineup last season and was a top-three scorer on the team. With the departure of Gage Potter, it will be up to Husty to complement Alex Depperschmit at the top. He has the speed to break away and his finishing ability is top-notch. Expect plenty of goals to be scored by this standout.

9. Connor Hauger, Clear Fork

There may not be any bigger than Hauger when it comes to impactful players. He played multiple different positions and was all over the pitch for the Colts last season, and is poised to do that again. He earned second-team all-district and first-team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference last year and should be in line for an All-Ohio spot by the end of the 2022 season.

8. Camden DeBolt, Mansfield Senior

DeBolt is one of two goalkeepers making the list, and for good reason. He was a second-team all-district and first-team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference selection after recording 135 saves. He was under fire most matches, but help seems to be on the way as the Tygers offense is starting to develop a bit more and should take a huge step forward. It can be aggressive knowing DeBolt is in goal handling things.

7. Will Jamieson, Madison

The second keeper on the list resides in Madison, where Jamieson has been solid for the last two years. The Rams starter for the last two years, Jamieson brings back a wealth of experience as the team continues to grow into championship-caliber. Earning second-team all-district and honorable mention All-OCC honors a season ago, Jamieson will be a security net for the Rams.

6. James Stewart, Ontario

Speaking of great defensive players, Stewart will have a huge weight on his shoulders in 2022. With the departure of an army of seniors from last year's Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship team, Stewart will be tasked with being the leader of the defense and maybe even asked to play some offense as well. He did score two goals and handed out four assists last year, so he possesses the skills to do both. He was honorable mention all-district and second team All-MOAC and, with his do-it-all role this year, who knows what that will lead to.

5. Gavin Cates, Madison

A first-team all-district and second-team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference player last year, Cates got better and better as the year went on. The Rams finished 5-8-3 and were just a few goals away from being .500, and with Cates back and another year of experience under his belt, he could be the guy to score those important goals in crunch time.

4. Davis Washinske, Mansfield Christian

The leading scorer for the Flames last year, Washinske is back after taking first-team honors in both the all-district and All-Mid-Buckeye Conference teams. His team had a nice turnaround year, going 9-6-2 and, with a nice chunk of the roster returning, including Washinske, things could be even better in 2022.

3. Devin Holloway, Crestview

Holloway earned first-team all-district honors in Division III as he helped the Cougars restart the program for the first time since 2009. They won three games, which is a great first step toward relevancy. With players like Holloway — who is also an excellent kicker in football — coming back, the Cougars could take a huge step toward building a solid foundation for the program.

2. Alex Depperschmidt, Lexington

There is no one more poised to take a huge step forward than Depperschmidt. When Lex made the switch to a two-man attack at the top, the offense caught up with the defense and the Minutemen flourished. Depperschmidt was the one to join Potter on the offensive attack and he played himself into second-team all-district and first-team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honors. Now, Depperschmidt is the go-to goal-scorer on offense and can really keep things going well for Lex.

1. Gage Weaver, Ontario

It's not often an All-American returns to the pitch, but that is exactly what the Warriors have with Weaver. His list of accolades is lengthy and includes first team All-Ohio, Division II District Player of the Year, Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-MOAC to go with All-American. Weaver is the first male to earn All-America honors in Ontario history, doing so after scoring 37 goals and adding eight assists. The Warriors are going to need another big year from the senior if they hope to get over the district championship hump.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

Comments / 0

Related
ashlandsource.com

Open Source: Four sisters earn karate black belts at YMCA

ASHLAND — What do a soon-to-be college graduate, an outdoors enthusiast, a happy-go-lucky high schooler, and a strong-willed middle schooler have in common?. They're all sisters, and they're all karate black belts. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Mapleton Schools developing a future “Preacher Man”

ASHLAND -- Tyler Hartzler, a soon-to-be 8th grader at Mapleton, is taking steps (and leaps, and sprints) toward his future. Tyler is involved in cross country and track at Mapleton Middle School, where he also serves on the Student Council and as Vice President of the National Junior Honor Society.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Melanie Miller earns GOP nomination for state rep. seat in landslide victory

ASHLAND — Melanie Miller became Ashland’s hometown hero Tuesday as unofficial results showed a landslide victory for the first-time political candidate. The Republican pageant queen and director of Ashland Pregnancy Care Center earned 62.3% of the votes across the newly drawn Ohio House District 67 during the state’s second primary.
ASHLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, OH
City
Madison, OH
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ontario, OH
Richland County, OH
Sports
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon woman dead following two-vehicle Knox County crash

MILLER TOWNSHIP -- A Mount Vernon woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just south of the city on Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 6:47 p.m., according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Stewart
crawfordcountynow.com

New Charter School brings Old Skool to Marion Popcorn Festival Main Stage

MARION—The Main Stage Opening Acts at the 2022 Marion Popcorn Festival are now set. Sponsored by Buckeye Community School, OLD SKOOL is performing Thursday, September 8th before the appearance by Katmandu -The Premier Bob Seger Tribute Band. On Friday, September 9th is Knight After Knight, opening for multi-platinum Country artists Parmalee. And on Saturday, September 10th is Sneaky Pete and The Players, opening for rock legend Lita Ford. All opening performances begin at 6:00 PM, followed by Opening Ceremonies Sponsor Recognition, and the headline artists at 8:30.
MARION, OH
wtuz.com

TCC Science Teacher Charged in Matter Involving a Minor

A teacher was let go by the Catholic Diocese of Columbus after an indictment in the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. Riley Stone, 27, of Dover, is facing one count each of gross sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
DOVER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Occ#Plus One#Ohio Cardinal Conference#Rams#Husty#Colts
wfft.com

Coroner IDs Ohio woman killed in US 30 crash with tractor-trailer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified an 88-year-old Ohio woman who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer a week ago. The coroner says 88-year-old Mary Helen Richards of Bellevue was a passenger in a car that turned into the path of a semi on U.S. 30 and Franke Road on July 29th.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
crawfordcountynow.com

Roofing company perfect fit for Bucyrus grad

BUCYRUS – A Bucyrus grad is returning to his roots and to his background in the roofing business. Jesse Groves is one of the newest project managers for Roofsmith Restoration, an Akron-based roofing company that offers residential and commercial customers more than just a new set of shingles. “It...
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield City Council yanks employee bonuses from ARPA spending request

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council pulled back on the reins a bit Wednesday night, albeit perhaps temporarily, on the administration's latest American Rescue Plan Act spending plan. Mayor Tim Theaker had proposed about $3.3 million in new ARPA spending, half of which was approved by local legislators. Local News. Locally...
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man dies after driving car into a ditch

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a car accident Tuesday evening in Paris Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Christopher Bowling was driving a Chevy Malibu westbound on State Route 162 around 9:15 p.m. Troopers said Bowling lost control, drove off the left...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
whbc.com

OSP: Canton Man Killed in Paris Crash

PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 172 near Autumn Avenue NE in Paris Township last night. The state patrol says Christopher Bowling went off the road and hit a ditch and an embankment. He was...
CANTON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Minding the money behind Melanie Miller's successful primary bid

ASHLAND — State Rep. candidate Melanie Miller received over $116,000 in donations from 136 donors since she announced her campaign in January, campaign finance records show. Local philanthropist Rob Archer and Grandpa's Cheesebarn owners Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh donated the most at $13,000 each. Also donating a significant amount was William Chandler of Chandler Systems, Inc. who donated $12,500.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Junior Fair has dog show, clothing results

MANSFIELD -- The 2022 Richland County Junior Fair results have already begun to trickle in with the fair opening in earnest on Sunday. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy