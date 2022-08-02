How Connecticut high school girls basketball players are spending their summers

Read on www.newstimes.com
Don't miss these CT summer food and drink experiences before the season ends
It's August, and before we know it, it's going to be all sweaters and pumpkin spice, followed by snow. Make the most of the remaining summer weeks with these seasonal Connecticut food experiences, including seafood shacks, ice cream and rooftop bars.
Semifinalists named for Kentucky Teacher of the Year award
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Semifinalists for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year award have been announced. Eleven teachers are contending in the elementary, middle and high school categories. One of the teachers will be selected as Teacher of the Year. A ceremony to announce the winners is scheduled for Sept. 20.
CT’s Riko’s Pizza opens Florida restaurant, Fairfield location coming this fall
Riko's Pizza, a staple for thin-crust, hot oil pizzas in southern Connecticut, recently opened its first location in Florida. The pizzeria announced Thursday that its new restaurant in Tequesta, near Jupiter, is now open at 560 North US Highway...
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried.
With school about to begin, voucher foes aim to stop program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Opponents to a contentious Tennessee school voucher program on Friday argued the state is acting in a “haphazard fashion” attempting to roll out the initiative ahead of the new school year as they asked a panel of judges to once again block the 2019 law from being implemented.
West Virginia starts back-to-school sales tax holiday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents in need of materials for the upcoming school year can save money this weekend during a sales tax holiday. Certain items are exempt from the state sales tax over the four-day period that starts Friday. It includes school-related items such as clothing, supplies, instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators claim in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Michigan library's future uncertain over LGBTQ material flap
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan library faced an uncertain future Thursday after a flap over LGBTQ material on its shelves led to the failure of the renewal of a property tax millage that funds most of its budget. The Patmos Library in Jamestown Township outside Grand...
Poliovirus found in Rockland County wastewater, should Connecticut be worried?
Last month’s polio diagnosis of a Rockland County, New York resident has caused concern among public health officials just over the border from Connecticut. It was the first discovery of polio in the U.S. since 2013. While Rockland County officials have concerns, it begs the questions whether residents in...
CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
Warrant: CT state police trooper attacked woman 40 times in past year
VERNON — The day after she accused Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis of hitting her so hard in the face, she needed 13 stitches to close the wound, the victim again talked to police, saying he attacked her about 40 times in the past year, according to the warrant for his latest arrest.
Authorities probe fatal shooting of Black man by police
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Indiana are investigating the fatal police shooting of a Black man who was reportedly dealing with mental illness and had been threatening to commit suicide near an elementary school. A bystander's video shows 51-year-old Dante Kittrell was partially surrounded by South...
