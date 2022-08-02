ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwood, PA

Rockwood graduates Emert, Weaver hoping to help Martella's advance in AAABA Tournament

By Adam Ripple, The Daily American
 3 days ago

JOHNSTOWN — Rockwood graduates Troy Emert and Andrew Weaver each earned starts for Martella's Pharmacy in the opener of the 77th AAABA Tournament against New Brunswick on Monday at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.

The Johnstown-2 representative fell 3-0. But for the Rockwood pair, just being a part of the tournament is special.

Emert back in AAABA tourney

Martella's is making its 13th straight AAABA Tournament appearance. Emert, however, did not have the opportunity to compete a season ago.

Teammate fills in Tyler Suder replaces college teammate Troy Emert on Martella's tourney roster

The Mount Aloysius College rising senior, who will graduate with a physical therapist assistant degree in 2023, was doing clinical rotations during the tournament a year ago and was unable to participate. He was replaced by Mount Aloysius teammate and North Star grad Tyler Suder.

Now, Emert is enjoying his final AAABA Tournament, hoping to make a deep run.

"This is awesome," said Emert of the annual tournament. "My first year, we had the night game. There was no other experience like that. Getting back here again for my last year, I am just taking it all in and hoping to go out with a bang."

All 16 tournament teams are guaranteed three games in pool play. The top two teams in each bracket advance to the single-game elimination round, beginning Thursday. Emert, who played third base, believes Martella's has what it takes to survive and advance to the knockout round.

"We just have to do what we did all year. We're really scrappy," Emert said. "We were put in this position in the (Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League) playoffs, and we battled through adversity. We definitely have it in us and we can make it out of this bracket."

Weaver's first AAABA appearance

Weaver was one of the most versatile players for Rockwood during his playing career. He caught, played third and outfield. Now, Weaver finds himself in unfamiliar territory at first base, a position he started at only once in high school and just began playing full-time during the JCBL season.

Commitment made Rockwood's Andrew Weaver to play baseball at Mansfield University

Taking part in the AAABA Tournament and facing someone of the caliber of New Brunswick's Joe Carrea, who tossed a complete-game one-hitter against Martella's, was something Weaver has never experienced before.

However, Weaver, who will attend Mansfield University in the fall, has continued to learn the game and have success at this level.

"It's a big adjustment, especially from high school and coming from a small town," Weaver said of the AAABA Tournament. "I've been working really hard. I am improving, getting better and getting used to this level of play. This is a lot of fun competing against this type of competition."

Daily American Baseball All-Stars Meet the inaugural Daily American Somerset County All-Star Baseball Team

Like Emert, Weaver knows the capabilities of his team. He, too, believes Martella's has a good chance to move out of pool play.

"We just need to come out and have a good offense," Weaver said. "I personally want to hit a lot better and get to experience the tournament for as long as we can."

Playing alongside Emert again as well as fellow 2022 Rockwood grad Jack Pletcher, a utility player and pitcher who recently committed to Seton Hill University, is something Weaver has cherished.

"It is definitely cool to be on the same team with Troy again," Weaver said. "Jack and I came into the league this year, and we are all working together trying to help the team out as best as we can."

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on Twitter @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Rockwood graduates Emert, Weaver hoping to help Martella's advance in AAABA Tournament

